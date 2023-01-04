Yanet Garcia showed her fancy side in a black bra as she lounged in a bubble bath overlooking Manhattan. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia is proving to her 14.8 million followers that she is starting this year off on the right foot, feeling motivated and happy while gifting them with a new stunning photo.

The “Mexican Weather Girl” frequently shares images of herself in lacey lingerie and string bikinis, and they’re always a treat for her fans.

She went viral after getting her start as a weather reporter on Televisa Monterrey in Mexico where she became famous for her fit physique.

From there, she achieved true influencer status through a combination of daily Instagram posts of herself and hilarious YouTube videos that joked about her looks. She’s become known by several monikers, including “The Mexican Weather Girl” and “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl.”

Yanet recently showed off her enviable bathroom in Manhattan, New York as she soaked in a white bathtub overlooking a view of the city.

She wore a black bra that emphasized her curvy frame as she looked over her shoulder appreciating the city skyline. The Mexican Instagram model had her hair wrapped in a white towel and wore black sunglasses, giving tres chic vibes.

She sipped on a glass of wine as she comfortably sat in the bubble bath, looking completely fancy and enviable as she went into 2023 in the perfect way.

She captioned the shot, “Just living my best life … 2023 ✨,” which looked completely believable.

She later shared a picture from a different angle as she sat in the same bathtub while turned around, taking in her incredible view.

Yanet let her brunette locks fall down her back, and next to her sat her adorable white dog Mamacita. She captioned it, “Bath time with @iamthemamacita 🛁🐶.”

Yanet is a trainer for the Fitplan app

While she may keep her followers coming back with an array of stunning images of herself, she’s more than just a pretty face; Yanet is also super into health and fitness. She’s an IIN Certified Health Coach and runs her own Instagram page featuring recipes and tips for a healthy lifestyle, and she’s a trainer on the Fitplan app.

The Fitplan app features several celebrity trainers including Sommer Ray, Jen Selter, NFL player Christian McCaffrey (Olivia Culpo’s boyfriend), and former Yankees baseball player Alexander Rodriguez.

Yanet offers the Beautiful You fitness challenge where you can follow a 6-week course in your gym with workouts that last 35 minutes.

However, for those that aren’t comfortable in the gym or just don’t have the time, she also offers the Fit At Home Challenge which lasts four weeks and also offers 35-minute workouts.

You can get started on the Fitplan app with a 7-day free trial, and if you like it, you can continue a monthly membership for $15.99 a month.