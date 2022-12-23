Yanet Garcia got into the Christmas spirit in festive red underwear and a Santa hat. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia has proved she’s a Christmas-loving gal with her festive posts in the month of December, treating her 14.9 million Instagram followers to all kinds of holiday ensembles.

In her most recent Instagram Story, Yanet went for a red outfit while posing on her balcony, though she was likely a bit chilly in the cold winter temperatures.

The influencer appeared to have an incredible view as she stood outside in front of the Empire State Building, which was lit up in red, white, and blue. Her balcony was decorated with adorable multi-colored Christmas lights to add some festive cheer to the shot.

Of course, it was hard to notice the decorations with Yanet in the photo, who was the picture of beauty as she happily posed in her holiday look.

Yanet wore an oversized red sweater that looked like it was better suited to a Christmas in the 90s with a sleigh cartoon on the front. But, she made sure to add some sexiness to the picture as well, going for a simple pair of red underwear and thigh-high black leather boots that accentuated her toned legs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She leaned her head back and smiled as if she was enjoying a nostalgic memory, clad in a Santa hat and glamorous bronzed eyeshadow with glossy lipstick.

Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia is known as The Mexican Weather Girl

The model and fitness trainer has had quite the year, seeing her career take off in a big way after going viral as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” or “The Mexican Weather Girl” as she’s been described.

After getting her start reporting the weather on Televisa Monterrey, Yanet quickly became famous for more than just telling viewers the temperature and when it would rain.

Her incredibly toned physique and natural shape made her an internet sensation, which she quickly turned into a career as an influencer.

The model is very into fitness and nutrition, having earned her IIN Certified Health Coach not too long ago.

Yanet is a trainer for the Fitplann App

She signed on to become a trainer for the Fitplan App, which features several celebrity trainers as well, including former Yankees baseball player Alexander Rodriguez and Sommer Ray.

Yanet has 2 plans on her page, the Beautiful You gym workouts which last for 6 weeks, and the Fit At Home Challenge which lasts 4 weeks.

Of course, the model is most famous for what she has in the back, so her workouts focus mostly on the glutes and thighs.

Anyone who wants to try it can sign up for the FItplan App and get the first 7 days for free, with monthly plans costing $15.99 after that.