WWE’s Zelina Vega wows fans in skimpy bikini for Overwatch cosplay

Zelina Vega appears in the ring on WWE SmackDown. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

WWE superstar Zelina Vega brought fans some pre-SummerSlam heat courtesy of her latest sizzling content share featuring a tiny bikini and a playful Overwatch theme.

Vega, who has been absent from WWE programming lately, rocked a blue bikini featuring pink trim, strap, and strings, with a white bunny logo on one side of her top.

Her Overwatch-inspired costume also featured dark red face paint on her cheeks and a headset with pink antennae to cap off the fun, futuristic look.

Along with that, the former women’s tag team champion flashed a peace sign with one hand and held up a Nerf gun in the other.

“Nerf This!” Zelina wrote in a simple caption, including a bunny emoji to go with it.

While likes aren’t visible, Zelina’s latest photo seemed popular as it had over 260 comments from fans and followers reacting to her Overwatch-inspired cosplay.

The photo above was a Friday flashback share for Vega, as she previously shared another pic like the one above in 2020.

In that image, Vega had the Nerf gun aimed straight at viewers and used the “NERF THIS” phrase in her caption.

She also mentioned that it was a DVA Overwatch cosplay and credited photographer Joey Wright for capturing the image.

Zelina was promoting her Twitch channel at the time, where she often hosted streaming sessions and played games, including Overwatch. According to a Wrestling Inc report, Vega ran the Twitch channel with her husband, former WWE star Aleister Black.

However, Wrestling Inc also indicated that WWE announced a new third-party policy ban and took over all of their talent’s Cameo and Twitch accounts. That affected WWE’s Paige and Zelina, who enjoyed using the Twitch platform and built up a large following.

“Helped people (including me) get introduced to what is now my favorite platform filled w/ positive, like minded & amazing people just looking to have fun during hard times in the world,” Vega said regarding Twitch.

“It’s where people support each other and grow together. A family. Always grateful to you. And host charities for people and animals in need. Yesterday we raised enough money to help someone get their cat the surgery they needed to survive. We love what we built and worked hard for,” she said, per Wrestling Inc.

Fans and followers react to Zelina’s bikini photo

With Zelina Vega’s throwback Overwatch cosplay photo, many fans dropped by the comments section to show their admiration and appreciation for the WWE superstar’s dedication to her favorite character.

“Looking beautiful as always Zelina,” one fan commented on her scorching hot photo.

Another fan left some more cosplay ideas for Zelina Vega to consider for future Instagram posts.

“Love this and SombraWould love to see other Overwatch cosplays like Symmetra or Widomaker,” they commented.

“Ummm where are you? We need you on our tv,” yet another fan wrote in the comment section.

Zelina became first ‘Queen’ in WWE, won tag titles

Zelina Vega, real name Thea Trinidad, initially worked with TNA Impact Wrestling for several years. She joined WWE from 2017 through 2020 as a ringside manager for Andrade “Cien” Almas before becoming an in-ring performer.

In November 2020, WWE officially released Zelina from her contract. A Bleacher Report article indicated it was due to a breach of contract as she wouldn’t give the company control of her third-party accounts on other platforms such as Twitch.

WWE eventually brought Zelina back months later. After her return, she famously won the first-ever Queen’s Crown tournament in WWE last year, officially becoming Queen Zelina.

On a November 2021 episode of RAW, Zelina teamed up with fellow superstar Carmella to successfully defeat the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, giving them their first tag title reign.

However, Zelina ultimately turned against Carmella, attacking her after they lost their tag team titles at this past year’s WrestleMania 38.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX. WWE SummerSlam streams on Peacock on Saturday, July 30 at 8/7c.