Zelina Vega shared another sizzling set of photos with her fans and followers. Pic credit: @zelinavegawwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Zelina Vega served up a jaw-dropping look with her latest photos as she posed in a unique bodysuit and delivered a thought-provoking quote.

Zelina wore an all-black bodysuit that featured leather, faux leather, or latex, including its lower and upper sections and shoulder straps.

A zipper ran up the center of the bodysuit, and metal hardware connected the shoulder straps to her top. The item also featured sheer panels, which revealed most of Zelina’s midsection.

The look also included sleek black knee-high boots with high heels but no visible accessories. However, Zelina rocked a unique hairstyle with her vibrant red hair on top and two long dark sections of black hair extending from her head down to her waist area.

Her makeup was expertly styled for the photo shoot, and she had white nails contrasted with her dark attire and hair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The wrestling star shared four images in an Instagram carousel post as she posed before a red background with a circle or rectangular spotlight on her, depending on the pose.

WWE’s Zelina Vega shares stunning bodysuit pics

The first of those images featured Zelina seated on a white box with a circular spotlight as she looked toward the photo viewer.

In another of her photos, she’d grabbed the two long sections of her black hair and had them extended to opposite sides while she averted her gaze away from the viewer.

Another pic had her squatting down on top of a white box as she rested her head against her hand and looked at something off-camera.

“When a man learns to love, he must bear the risk of hatred,” her caption said, quoting Madara Uchiha.

The likes weren’t visible on Zelina’s latest Instagram share, but the number of comments as of this writing was over 350, showing that her post was well-received by fans.

Zelina Vega shared shoulder workout with Sheamus

Four years ago, Zelina, real name Thea Trinidad, appeared on fellow WWE superstar Sheamus’ YouTube channel, where he features various wrestling stars as guests to share their workouts.

Zelina took Sheamus through her shoulder workout during her appearance on the YouTube show calling it the Mighty Minx Workout.

To begin, Zelina and Sheamus used rowing machines to warm up for a minute before jumping into three sets of three military presses using a barbell and weight plates.

Zelina’s routine also included 10 to 15 reps of rows using a band in a squat position, followed by shoulder shrugs and goblet squats using kettlebells.

Once they had their sweat up, they went into sets of front and lateral raises to hit other parts of the shoulder. They did sets of 20 reps, followed by 15 reps, 10 reps, and then a set where they did raises til exhaustion.

Zelina indicated during her appearance on Sheamus’ YouTube channel that she also uses specific music depending on her workouts. She said she really loves rock music, including groups like Godsmack, Disturbed, Korn, and Ghost.

However, she said for leg workouts and before she goes out to the wrestling ring, Nicki Minaj is her preferred music to get herself going.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.