WWE’s Zelina Vega stuns fans with skimpy Kyojuro Rengoku costume

WWE superstar Zelina Vega is known for rocking a variety of different costumes in the ring but also on social media. She recently unveiled her stunning variation of an anime and horror manga character.

Zelina, real name Thea Trinidad, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to show fans several poses in her Kyojuro Rengoku gear. The costume consisted of a captivating bra and trunks with a unique white, gold, and red rhinestone design part of its design.

The gear also featured skimpy trunks, primarily white, with a rhinestone design and sparkly bits of red and gold near the bottom trim. Sheer cutout panels were visible on the front, along with white laces in the middle and on the sides.

Zelina’s outfit included sheer white arm sleeves that extended to her hands and matching stockings featuring a lighter rhinestone look.

Further adding to her look is a thick, shiny necklace around her neck and an eye-catching golden headdress with intricate flowers, spikes, and red jewels. Zelina wore dark eye shadow and liner along with a light shade of lipstick.

She shared two pics as part of her IG post. The first features a pose with her gaze averted, one hand raised slightly above her shoulder and the other resting on her leg.

In the second photo, Zelina poses without the headdress and has her long blonde hair flowing down to her toned midsection with visible abs. The wrestling star stares directly at the photo viewer with a slight smirk.

“Set your heart ablaze ❤️‍🔥 #Rengoku gear set. ‘Set your heart ablaze! Overcome your limits! I am the Flame Hashira.. KYOJURO RENGOKU! 9th form… RENGOKU!'” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Zelina’s costume inspiration came from the worlds of anime, horror manga, and video games. Kyojuro Rengoku is one of the main characters from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and in the Mugen Train Arc. Based on a Fandom Wiki page, Kyojuro was a Demon Slayer from the Demon Slayer Corps and also the late Flame Hashira.

Fans react to Zelina’s stunning costume

With Zelina Vega boasting over a million fans on her official Instagram, many of her followers dropped by to react to her Kyojuro Rengoku costume. Among the fans commenting was Barbie Blank, known as WWE’s Kelly Kelly.

“Yessssssss omggggggg killed this!!” she wrote in reaction to Zelina’s costume.

“One of the most stunning gears I have ever seen,” a fan commented about Zelina’s look.

Another fan wondered when Zelina might debut the impressive gear for WWE, as she’s known to dazzle fans with various attire for her matches or at ringside.

Zelina’s WWE merch includes group’s shirts

Zelina won the inaugural WWE Queen’s Crown in 2021 and is a former women’s tag team champion with Leah Van Dale, aka WWE’s Carmella. According to a PW Insider report this past May, Zelina took a hiatus from WWE to have surgery for an injury.

Her recovery kept her out of action for seven months. Fans saw her return to SmackDown in early October, and she’d aligned with a new faction, Legado Del Fantasma, who attacked Hit Row.

With the new role and feud in progress, Zelina has continued promoting WWE Shop merchandise via her official Instagram. Among the items currently available under her name are women’s and youth Legado Del Fantasma’s black t-shirts featuring the group’s logo and images in light yellow and red.

Zelina doesn’t have any of her own gear but has other merch available. As of this writing, the WWE Shop offers a Championship Replica Side Plate Box Set and a Sublimated Plaque featuring Queen Zelina’s image.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.