Based on recent content from WWE star Zelina Vega, she’s getting ready to rumble in the ring at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Zelina, real name Thea Trinidad, shared several slides on social media indicating she’s been training hard at the gym while others aren’t.

In one video clip, she showed her fit physique, including rock-hard abs and sculpted arms, as she took a mirror selfie.

Her curve-hugging workout gear consisted of pair of light-green leggings and a matching sports bra, with Zelina’s only accessories appearing to be her phone in a colorful case and a bracelet on one wrist.

For her hairstyle, she kept the long blonde look she’s rocked during WWE SmackDown appearances over the past several weeks.

The wrestling star filmed her clip for Instagram Stories featuring Nas’ song One Mic playing as she stood in front of a mirror and struck poses with various weight machines behind her.

Pic credit: @zelinavegawwe/Instagram

Zelina Vega calls fellow WWE stars ahead of Royal Rumble

With the Royal Rumble set to take place on Saturday, Zelina was getting her workout in as she prepared for the 30-woman match. She’s among 12 women announced for the match so far, with others including Tenille “Emma” Dashwood, Liv Morgan, and Lacey Evans.

The match has women entering the ring in timed intervals. The object is to throw their opponents out of the ring, so both feet hit the floor, eliminating them. The last woman standing after all the rest have been eliminated wins the Royal Rumble match.

That winner will then get to choose if they want to fight for the WWE Raw or SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.

In another video that Zelina shared on her IG Stories, she questioned where everyone else was in the gym as she was getting herself ready to go for the big match.

“So, empty gym. I just finished my workout. Empty gym,” she said as she panned the phone’s camera view to prove her point.

“This is what you guys don’t see. This is what you don’t see. I’m the only one here. Two o’clock in the morning,” she said as she continued to show her well-defined shoulders and abs while walking through the empty gym.

“Royal Rumble’s tomorrow. Where’s your champions? Hm? I’m the only one in here,” Zelina said, continuing to show the empty gym and saying she was “putting in the work.”

Like many of her WWE counterparts that weren’t featured in her video, Zelina is a fitness enthusiast dedicated to staying in shape for the ring. She’s appeared twice on fellow WWE star Sheamus’ YouTube channel to show off workouts she participates in to keep fit.

A few years ago, she appeared in one workout video alongside her husband, Tom Budgen, formerly known as WWE’s Aleister Black and currently known as AEW’s Malakai Black.

In the episode, the couple introduced Sheamus to their boxing workout. In the early part of the video, Zelina wore gloves to throw punches and jabs at her hubby, who had on pads. During the routine, she also got in some kicks along with upper and lower body blocks.

Based on the footage, Zelina was getting a good sweat from the session, which looked to give a bit of cardio and toning. There’s also the added benefit of helping her deliver punches and kicks or block opponents’ moves in the ring.

Her latest gym routine appeared to be solo, so there was no partner to spar with. However, she’ll get to take out her aggression in the ring by trying to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Previous match winners have included Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Ronda Rousey. By putting in work early in the morning while her competition is sleeping, Zelina is giving herself a better shot at lasting through the 30-woman match and winning it.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is live streaming on Peacock at 8/7c on Saturday, January 28.