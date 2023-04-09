With the recent arrival of WrestleMania 39, the stars of entertainment and sports crossed paths in Hollywood for WWE’s epic event featuring incredible matches in the ring, musical performances, and plenty of surprises.

Pop and reggaeton singer Becky G was part of the event as she sang America the Beautiful for the first of two nights of WrestleMania matches.

The 26-year-old singer from Inglewood, California, also met WWE star Zelina Vega during her preparation and appearance for the event. The two posed for photos in front of the WrestleMania set inside SoFi Stadium.

Becky wore a sweet throwback shirt, rocking the Latino World Order black shirt with a green L, white W, and red O prominent on the front. She paired it with a thigh-skimming beige mini-skirt and brown boots, letting her long black hair flow for the stunning look.

Zelina had her hair or wig a silvery white and flowing past her midsection, which was visible due to her intricate bodysuit. It featured an eye-catching snake print and was strategically cut in a way that showed her hips and rock-hard abs.

A partial pants leg was also attached to the bodysuit, with Zelina’s other leg and tattoo visible. She completed her look with small black boots and posed with Becky G by throwing up matching peace signs from the ramp leading to the stage inside the arena.

Sharing two photos from the pre-Mania moment with Becky G to her 1.7 million Instagram followers, Zelina captioned her IG post “Latina World Order” with an #LWO hashtag.

Zelina shared several other Instagram posts showing her sizzling snake-themed outfit, including a carousel post presenting the costume design in photos and a video clip.

It featured a captivating look, complete with a headpiece that featured two large silvery white fangs. A large and long tailpiece also flowed from her costume to give Zelina a stunning venomous look that The Viper Randy Orton might be jealous of.

Zelina Vega made Becky G an honorary member of LWO

Becky and Zelina bumped into one another backstage in a segment shown ahead of WrestleMania 39. At first, Zelina took offense to someone bumping into her until she realized who it was.

Becky told Zelina she was heading to soundcheck ahead of her performance. Zelina said she was glad they’d bumped into one another too.

She revealed that the LWO was back, and she wanted to make Becky G an honorary member. With that, she presented her with the black t-shirt Becky is wearing in the photos above.

Becky seemed thrilled with the gift, giving Zelina a big hug and telling her she would wear it out for the soundcheck before saying goodbye. With that, the Latina World Order may have formed.

Zelina and her faction, Legado Del Fantasma, were presented with the LWO t-shirts during the WWE SmackDown episode just before WrestleMania 39, as recent Hall of Fame inductee Rey Mysterio gave them to the group for having his back against Judgment Day.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX. WWE’s WrestleMania 39 is available for streaming on Peacock.