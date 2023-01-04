WWE star Xia Li took fans on a quick bike ride in the new year. Pic credit: @xialiwwe/Instagram

WWE star Xia Li is getting her cardio in and enjoying beautiful weather as she looks ahead to a new year with her fans and followers.

She took everyone along for a quick bike ride in a recent video clip she shared, as she wore a curve-hugging blue sports bra and compression shorts.

Set to DJ Dark and Mentol’s Mood, Xia held her phone away from her to give viewers a perspective of the ride.

She opted to wear the all-blue spandex set along with a black Christian Dior visor and stylish shades to keep the sun out of her eyes as she rode.

Xia had her long black hair in braids featuring a mixture of dark and lighter shades visible as she traveled down the road.

Along with her visor and shades, Xia also rocked some Airpods, possibly to provide tunes during her ride or for making calls.

WWE’s Xia Li shares fun bike ride with followers

Xia, real name Zhao Xia, is one of the rising talents on WWE’s main roster, appearing on SmackDown and Raw before the close of 2022.

The professional wrestling star looks stunning in her latest clip, showing off her physique, resulting from many hours of hard work at the gym and outside of it. The bike cardio helps her burn off any extra calories consumed during the holiday season.

In her video, she pans down for a shot of herself pedaling, revealing her toned midsection and legs, with inkwork visible on one thigh and some comfortable white sneakers on her feet.

She captioned her IG video, “First ride of 2023,” adding several fun emojis and the hashtags “#bicycle,” “#ride,” and, “#cardio.”

Xia Li shares her workouts online regularly

According to her Pro Wrestling Fandom entry, Xia has a background in martial arts with “multiple first-place finishes in martial arts and fitness competitions.”

She regularly shares some of her training on social media, including a recent Instagram video (below) where she shows some of her fierce kicks on a bag at the gym.

Xia is working on her back in another of her videos set to Bea Miller’s Like That. She performs several exercises with machines, including lat pulldown rows which help develop upper back muscles.

In addition to her video clips on IG, Xia has appeared on fellow WWE star Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. During Xia’s episode, she took him through a series of moves in an overall body workout to really push herself and Sheamus to the limit.

Add in bike riding as a great form of cardio, and Xia Li shows that she knows how to mix it up with her routine. The evidence is also visible in her videos showing her physique and her impressive look in the wrestling ring.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.