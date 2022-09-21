WWE’s Valerie Loureda in thong bikini celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

WWE NXT star Valerie Loureda poses outdoors for a selfie on her social media. Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Mixed martial artist and professional wrestler Valerie Loureda celebrates her heritage with a stunning new photo featuring a striking swimsuit and the Cuban flag.

The 24-year-old wrestling star posed in a skimpy blue bikini for multiple pictures, which she revealed to fans on her official Instagram.

Along with posing in her thong bikini, Loureda also held up a large Cuban flag with its recognizable red, white, and blue design as part of her photo series.

She faces forward in her first image, eyes closed with a smile and her hair flowing down as she holds the flag as her backdrop. Her eye-catching necklace with her last name hanging from it is visible in the shot.

The IG carousel’s last two photos feature Loureda posing sideways and with her back to the camera, still holding the Cuban flag proudly behind her back.

“My heart is from Havana ❤️,” she wrote in her caption with a hashtag for “#hispanicheritagemonth.”

National Hispanic Heritage Month officially began on September 15 and extends until October 15, so Loureda may share more content in celebration of Havana, Cuba, which she proudly represents as an MMA star and pro wrestler.

This past June, Loureda made history when she signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). According to MMA Fighting, she appeared on The MMA Hour and spoke to Ariel Helwani about her excitement over the signing.

“I have now become the first Cuban-American woman and I am now a WWE superstar,” she told Helwani. “I’m really excited, and I’ve dedicated my whole life to martial arts, and everything has come to this moment. And this is my opportunity to showcase my culture and entertain the world.”

Fans react to Loureda’s heritage celebration post

Loureda’s latest series of images arrived on Wednesday afternoon and quickly tallied over 17,500 Likes to go with 200-plus comments.

“Absolutely beautiful Valerie,” one commenter told the WWE NXT star, adding several emojis.

“Respect ✊ Hispanic Heritage Month,” another fan said in support of the ongoing recognition of the Hispanic Americans who have contributed to and enriched the nation.

Another fan suggested that Loureda will become a WWE Women’s Champion “soon.” However, she may have a long road ahead, as she’s still training for her in-ring wrestling debut.

Loureda still preparing for her official NXT debut

As of this report, fans have yet to see the Cuban-American wrestling star make her televised debut for WWE NXT. She’s been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where she moved after her signing.

This past July, the 5-foot-4 Loureda participated in a non-televised NXT live show as she got in the ring along with two other newcomers and introduced herself to fans. The trio was eventually interrupted by NXT’s Ava Raine.

Last week, Loureda shared a “photo dump” on her official Instagram (below) spotlighting the past few months since she started training to become a professional wrestling star. It includes several bikini photos and a few pics of Loureda posing with current WWE superstars Matt Riddle and Valentina Feroz.

“This has been one of the most challenging transitions of my life, starting from scratch, passionately working towards my debut, in the best shape of my life, and I can not wait to represent Latinas, Miami, and show the world who the real Valerie Loureda is…,” she wrote in her caption.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.