WWE’s Valerie Loureda in skimpy ring gear to reveal new NXT name

WWE star Valerie Loureda revealed a new ring name for NXT. Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda is continuing her path towards becoming a household name in WWE, as she recently revealed her new name for the wrestling ring.

Loureda, 24, wowed fans with the reveal as she took to social media to share a video from a photo shoot in her skimpy ring gear with a Miami Vice color theme.

Her dazzling attire consisted of a pink top featuring blue trim with a sparkly rhinestone or button design adorning it. Crisscrossing straps went up and around Loureda’s neck for the sports bra-style top.

She wore a pair of tiny matching blue and pink trunks with white trim. They showed more of that rhinestone look with sparkly buttons on the edges and included strategic cutouts revealing her hips and thighs.

She wore white kneepads along with boots that featured more of a sparkly blue, pink, and white design. Based on the visuals, her shoes appeared to include black Adidas sneakers with white stripes on them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“LOLA VICE,” Loureda wrote across a slide from her Instagram Story, unveiling her official WWE NXT wrestler name, which seems to be a play on the popular 1980s TV series Miami Vice.

Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Loureda formerly resided in Miami, Florida, where the fictional crime drama series occurred. She’s since moved to Orlando, Florida, home of WWE’s Performance Center, to train and work with NXT.

Valerie Loureda reveals Lola Vice ring name

Along with the IG Story image above, Loureda shared an IG video from a backstage photo shoot. Set to Lil Uzi Vert’s I Just Wanna Rock, Loureda posed for various shots wearing the ring gear shown above.

In the Instagram post below, Loureda posed with a Cuban flag to reveal more of the ring gear. She referred to her Cuban heritage and making history with WWE in her caption.

“Lola Vice the first Cuban American woman in @wwehistory🤍 #WWE #NXT #MIAMIVICE,” she wrote.

The Instagram video featured Loureda posing from different angles and even putting on a black belt representing her achievement in taekwondo. Her video had over 63,000 likes and 800-plus comments as of this writing.

As of this report, it’s unknown if Loureda will wear this gear for matches or was only wearing it as part of the promotion for her name reveal and photo shoot.

Valerie Loureda’s workouts

Before her signing with WWE and heading to NXT to start training for pro wrestling, Loureda was involved in mixed martial arts with Bellator. That took plenty of intense training so she could battle various opponents over her years there.

A YouTube video includes highlight clips that Loureda shared of some of her unique exercises. The video had her performing high-intensity ladder runs for agility, using an elliptical for cardio, and stepping up on a bench while raising one knee to work her legs and abs.

She’s shared occasional videos or photos on her Instagram to reveal some of her training at the gym. One workout post showed her performing renegade rows, which combines pushups with back row using dumbbells. Another video on IG featured Loureda training for MMA as she punched away at a heavy bag on the ground, which served as a practice opponent.

All of her fight background and training will come in handy. Loureda’s new WWE career will likely keep her working hard at the gym, so she can effectively work matches and impress fans in the wrestling ring.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.