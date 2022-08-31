WWE’s Valentina Feroz sizzles in colorful bikini for photoshoot

WWE NXT star Valentina Feroz shares an Instagram selfie with her fans. Pic credit: @valentinaferozwwe/Instagram

WWE NXT’s Valentina Feroz continues to show fans she’s one to keep an eye on, whether she’s fighting in the ring or providing beautiful images from her bikini shoots at the beach.

The 27-year-old Brazilian wrestling star recently unveiled a photoshoot video clip set to Beyonce’s Alien Superstar, as she posed in a skimpy colorful bikini with some gorgeous scenery around her.

Feroz, real name Rita Reis, didn’t provide a location for her shoot, which featured resort-like buildings behind her and scenes where she knelt in the water on the beach.

Her bikini featured red, blue, green, orange, and yellow for a vivid combination of what looked like leaves or a floral pattern.

The bottoms featured multiple bands running across the sides, with one set resting on her hips and another slightly higher around her toned midsection.

In her Instagram post caption, she wished everyone a good week and also credited photographer Mauro Jorge for capturing her images.

Valentina also tagged Camila Bononi Beachwear, the company behind her beautiful bikini. Based on details from their website, Valentina is wearing their Conjunto Angel Miami bikini.

Fans react to Valentina’s bikini video

Much like other WWE stars posing in bikinis, such as Trish Stratus or Mandy Rose, Valentina Feroz got lots of attention after sharing her bikini video on Instagram. As of this writing, the footage had racked up over 6,000 Likes and 200-plus comments for the WWE star.

“Nice video 😍and looking good 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan said about Valentina’s IG post.

Pic credit: @valentinaferozwwe/Instagram

“My week got better after seeing this,” another fan wrote in the comment section.

Pic credit: @valentinaferozwwe/Instagram

“Time for @valentinaferozwwe to get a bigger push on television,” another fan said in reacting to her photoshoot video.

Pic credit: @valentinaferozwwe/Instagram

Valentina and NXT tag partner gaining confidence

Earlier this month, Valentina Feroz and her tag team partner, Yulisa Leon, were worried after they lost in the Fatal 4-Way match to crown new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Even though the new champs, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, spoke with them and said they’d likely meet again in the ring, possibly with the titles on the line, Valentina and Yulisa still seemed doubtful of their abilities.

Their mentor Sanga took them to a yoga session several weeks ago to help them find “balance and perspective.”

At first, it was challenging for the two women, but Sanga helped guide them through various meditations and yoga poses. Following the session, he asked them to promise they wouldn’t give up since he’d “opened their minds to infinite possibilities.”

Whether or not that will do the trick in helping them win the tag team titles remains to be seen, but Sanga’s guidance seems to be helping to boost the women’s confidence as they continue their quest in NXT.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.