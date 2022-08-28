WWE’s Valentina Feroz in cutoff jean shorts for fun with friend

Wrestling star Valentina Feroz poses for a selfie while in the water. Pic credit: @valentinaferozwwe/Instagram

WWE NXT superstar Valentina Feroz is known for her intense battles in the ring. She typically teams up with Yulisa Leon for tag matches under the mentorship of Saurav “Sanga” Gurjar.

However, she recently showed fans a bit of her downtime as she took to her official Instagram Story to answer questions and hang out with some furry friends outside.

The 27-year-old Valentina, real name Rita Reis, had her black hair flowing down as she appeared on several IG Story slides. She wore a red short sleeve shirt featuring blue and white trim on the sleeves along with cutouts.

To complete the look, the Brazilian martial arts and wrestling star wore tiny cutoff jean shorts as she stood in front of her camera phone to answer questions sent in by fans.

Along with those clips, she shared a clip of herself floating barefoot on a pizza slice floatie down a nearby stream or creek. As a beautiful Spanish song plays, one of her small dogs splashes in the water near her.

At one point, the dog hops onto Valentina’s lap, and they float along lazily in the water for a laid-back day, enjoying some beautiful weather.

“Sorry about my baby dogs,” she wrote with emojis across the bottom of one of her other IG Story slides.

Based on the other video clips from her IG Story, Valentina has several dogs, and they were pretty vocal while she was answering fans’ questions. However, she still managed to give some quick answers during their barking.

Valentina responds to questions about surgery and Japan

In addition to the cute clip of Valentina floating along in the water with her small dog, she also replied to questions that her fans sent to her Instagram Story.

One of those questions had a fan telling Valentina she is “beautiful” and asking if she’d had any surgery.

“No, this is natural beauty,” Valentina replied with a bright smile before putting her hands on her hips to pose.

In another IG Story slide, someone asked her thoughts on wrestling in Japan, which is where New Japan Pro Wrestling takes place.

“Yes, of course. I love Japan,” she said, adding, “Before I go and do Judo. Now maybe in pro wrestling.”

With that, Valentina gave a muscle flex pose to go with her response, showing she wouldn’t mind the opportunity. As of this report, she’s signed with WWE, where she debuted with NXT several years ago.

Valentina names three dream opponents

With Valentina currently working with WWE NXT, it has given her plenty of talented opponents to work with in their women’s division. They include Mandy Rose, Tiffany Stratton, Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell, among others.

However, when answering a fan’s question about potential dream opponents, Valentina listed Sasha Banks, Io Shirai, and Bianca Belair as her choices. Io, now known as Iyo Sky, and Bianca are currently part of the WWE Raw women’s division. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks has been away from WWE since May, with her return status unclear.

Interestingly, Valentina did not list Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler, both of whom were involved in mixed martial arts. According to a Pro Wrestling Fandom Wiki, Valentina became a Jiu-Jitsu World Champion in 2017, giving her a suitable background in martial arts.

She and her tag partner, Yulisa Leon, competed in the Fatal 4-Way match several weeks ago to determine new NXT Women’s Tag Team champions. Ultimately, Valentina and Yulisa got eliminated first, ending their bid to become first-time tag champs.

However, the new champions, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, recently showed up to let Valentina and Yulisa know they’d cross paths again. The champs said they’d gladly defend the championship belts against them when they did.

It’s unknown when that match might occur, but based on recent segments, Sanga will have Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon prepared for the title opportunity.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.