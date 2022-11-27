WWE superstar Tiffany Stratton continues to share a variety of pictures from her photo shoots during her NXT hiatus. Pic credit: @tiffanywwe/Instagram

Major League Baseball may have ended their season with the World Series several weeks ago, but that hasn’t stopped WWE’s Tiffany Stratton from rooting for her favorite MLB team.

The NXT wrestling star took to Instagram earlier this week to unveil a stunning set of new photos as she donned a white bodysuit that hugged her curves.

It featured long sleeves and a low-cut top with Stratton posing in front of a unique hanging hammock chair and a green and white checkered background.

She had her long blonde wavy hair flowing down her shoulders and wore bold red lipstick with dark eyeliner and lashes.

Stratton didn’t have any noticeable accessories, although she capped off her look with a pink baseball cap featuring the New York Yankees logo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Four unique poses were in the photo set, including one with Stratton leaning her head back with one hand behind her hair and the other resting on her thigh.

Another pic featured Stratton pulling on a strand of her long blonde hair and smiling as she rested her other hand near her shoulder.

“Go Yankees,” was all the WWE NXT star wrote in her caption, bringing in 12,000-plus likes and over 220 comments.

Stratton worked with J.R. Hutter

Days ahead of Stratton sharing the above image, photographer J.R. Hutter shared a picture of the WWE superstar as she looked stunning in her white bodysuit.

Stratton was without her pink Yankees cap for the photo and wearing white socks as she knelt in front of a window on a comfortable-looking seat.

“Here’s a shot of the amazing #wwe #nxt superstar, @tiffanywwe from recent shoot in #orlando!” Hutter wrote in his caption.

Hutter has worked with several other popular wrestling stars, including WWE’s Scarlett Bordeaux, Xia Li, and Mia Yim, as well as former Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green and AEW’s Toni Storm.

Tiffany Stratton shows some of her workouts

Many of WWE’s superstars showcase impressive physiques, including Stratton, who has shown followers some of her gym routines.

One TikTok video featured the WWE superstar hard at work in the gym using dumbbells, barbells, and machines. Among the exercises she performed were pull-ups, lateral and front raises, bent-over rows, Romanian deadlifts, and shoulder shrugs.

“Women just done train hard at all,” she wrote in her TikTok caption.

The above video also included several shots as Tiffany showed her impressive rock-hard abs, likely due to her intense training sessions and a strict diet or lots of cardio.

Earlier this month, Stratton shared another TikTok video which she captioned, “The return of muscle mommy.”

@tiffanystrattonwwe The return of muscle mommy ♬ OOGA BOOGA! – Ski Mask The Slump God The video features Stratton performing a series of tricep pushdowns using a machine with a connected bar to work on sculpting.

“In my comeback,” the WWE star known as the Buff Barbie Doll wrote across her video, suggesting she may return to NXT soon.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.