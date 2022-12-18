WWE NXT star Tiffany Stratton posed in a winter wonderland for her latest pics. Pic credit: @tiffanywwe/Instagram

With WWE’s Mandy Rose recently released, other stars, including Tiffany Stratton, are waiting in the wings on NXT to grab the spotlight in the division.

The Buff Barbie Doll and her fans are anticipating her return to the ring, but in the meantime, she’s sharing captivating content, including photos from a recent winter-themed shoot.

For the images, the blonde beauty donned a curve-hugging white bodysuit, wearing a cut-up wool turtleneck sweater over it to create a gorgeous outfit.

A pair of fuzzy pink earmuffs and some laced-up pink boots with thick heels added to her look.

Stratton had her long blonde hair flowing in all the shots, wearing dark eyeliner with lashes, and pink lipstick as she was all smiles.

She shared an Instagram carousel post with her fans, featuring five shots as she posed outdoors in a snowy scene.

Tiffany Stratton shows her stunning winter outfit

In her first image, Stratton crouched on the snow-filled ground, keeping a hand against one of her fuzzy earmuffs and another holding her knee. A beautiful green tree behind her also featured lots of snow.

Additional images conjured up a winter wonderland scene as Stratton stayed crouching but turned toward the camera, revealing her plunging bodysuit and cut-up sweater.

A final pic features Stratton in a selfie from inside a vehicle with her earmuffs still on and a white coat on to provide additional warmth.

“Hot girl but I’m still the coldest,” she wrote in her IG post’s caption, also geotagging it with Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stratton was born in Prior Lake, Minnesota, so she was likely visiting friends and family in her birth state. As of this report, her latest IG pics had received over 9,000 likes and 190-plus comments from fans admiring the winter-themed pics.

Tiffany Stratton has an athletic background

Fans haven’t seen Stratton in the WWE NXT ring in a while, as she reportedly suffered a head injury during her televised Lights Out match against Wendy Choo. However, a vignette arrived last weekend during the NXT Deadline event, with fans indicating it was a tease of Stratton’s return for January 2023.

The 5-foot-7 wrestling star is known as the Buff Barbie Doll due to her incredible physique. That’s due to her athletic background, which includes gymnastics, mixed martial arts, and bodybuilding. She continues to work hard in the gym to maintain her physique and stay ring-ready.

In addition to posting sizzling content on social media, she also shows her workouts from time to time. She captioned one video clip, “Training shoulders>literally any other muscle group,” as she performed lateral raises.

In a 2020 Instagram post, she revealed she had a “big goal” to perform a “300 lbs back squat,”

“and today I did that. #LFG #HWPO,” she included in the post’s caption, revealing the impressive feat in her video clip.

Stratton’s likely continued setting goals regarding the gym, her physique, and the ring. It’s a safe bet that one of her top goals is to return to the WWE NXT ring, where she can continue to show her impressive physique and skills.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.