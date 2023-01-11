WWE’s Tiffany Stratton returned to NXT to make a statement. Pic credit: @tiffanywwe/Instagram

Following Mandy Rose’s WWE release, others are looking to make a name for themselves, including Tiffany Stratton, aka the Buff Barbie Doll.

Stratton, real name Jessica Woynilko, had been on an extended break from the ring but made her big return during Tuesday night’s New Year’s Evil event for NXT.

She chose a dazzling outfit for the occasion, featuring a pink bustier and matching pants. All of her clothing featured a mix of silver, pink, and dark-colored sequins to create a glitzy and glamorous look. Several large silver sparkly snowflake-like designs also adorned her outfit.

Stratton matched the sparkly silver on her clothing with several silver necklaces, a pendant, a bracelet on one wrist, and rings visible on several fingers. A pair of elegant silver open-toed high-heels were also featured for the stunning get-up.

She kept her long, wavy blonde locks parted in the middle and flowing past her chest in several pics. Stratton also had expertly styled makeup for her return appearance on NXT, including dark lashes, eyebrows, and pink lipstick.

On her Instagram, Stratton shared six photos with her followers in a carousel post, including a sideways pose with hands extended down as she smiled at the camera. Another shot featured Stratton posing with both hands behind her head, showing her sculpted arms.

“Tell a friend to tell a friend….,” Stratton wrote for her caption, which brought many likes and comments her way.

Tiffany Stratton returned at NXT New Year’s Evil

The New Year’s Evil event was the latest on the schedule for NXT. It featured high-profile matches, including a 20-woman over-the-top-rope battle royal to determine a new No. 1 contender for WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Roxanne Perez.

NXT star Tiffany Stratton wasn’t involved, but her presence was felt as she returned after weeks away from the show. Stratton arrived to the ring as only the Buff Barbie would, coming out from backstage after an elaborate set of graphics and audio counted down like it was New Year’s Eve officially turning to 2023.

She posed at the entrance area, rocking her pink outfit, before hitting the ring to cut a promo that put the women’s locker room on notice.

“I can’t blame them for feeling so inferior. I’m a revelation,” Stratton said during her promo, adding, “In my first nine months of being here, I picked up this business better than any woman ever has.”

She said she’s seen every single woman “fail miserably” at trying to replace her in the past five months. Stratton didn’t mention any names as far as which women from NXT she might be referring to.

“No one has my shine, my skill, or my style,” Stratton said before remarking, “And now 2023 can officially begin.”

As mentioned, her return was highlighted by the entrance and promo, with Stratton absent from the field of contenders in the NXT women’s battle royal. That was won by Toxic Attraction stars Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne in a dramatic tie finish. Dolin and Jayne, associates of the fired Rose, will now battle Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat match.

Tiffany Stratton’s workouts

Stratton, 23, joined WWE NXT in 2021, making her official debut that December. She’s since worked to become one of the rising stars in the women’s division but has yet to capture any championships. Her latest arrival could indicate a push is on the way, with an eventual meeting with Perez for the NXT Women’s title.

Stratton’s incredible physique is thanks to her dedication to working out at the gym and her background in gymnastic competitions. Among the competitions that she’s participated in are the Winter Classic, Colorado Springs, Elite Challenge, and Battle Creek.

She hasn’t revealed a full training routine on any social media yet or within a fitness magazine, but that’s likely on the way as she continues to climb in popularity. However, Stratton has shared some of her wins at the gym on Instagram.

“175 lbs snatch for a 15 lbs PR, shoutout to @icki853wt for helping me figure out this whole snatch thing… comin for you 180,” she wrote in a video clip posted in 2019, wearing pink for her powerlifting session.

“A Big goal of mine has been to hit a 300 lbs back squat…. and today I did that. #LFG #HWPO,” Stratton wrote in a video post, showing another impressive achievement at the gym.

With the Buff Barbie Doll officially back on NXT, it seems only a matter of time before she’ll put her strong frame and wrestling skills to the test in the ring against the brand’s other rising stars.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.