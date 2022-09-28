WWE’s Sol Ruca wows in skimpy bikini ahead of NXT debut

WWE NXT star Sol Ruca poses for a selfie on her social media. Pic credit: @wwe.solruca/Instagram

Brand new superstar Sol Ruca recently made her WWE NXT debut, wowing fans in the ring with a series of moves some may have never seen.

Several days before her debut, she took to her official Instagram to share a snap in which she wore a unique swimsuit and celebrated bikini life.

The newest NXT roster member posed in a skimpy bikini featuring splashes of yellow, green, black, and white in various shapes to create a captivating pattern.

She kept her blonde hair covered with a beige cap, hiding her face mostly behind her smartphone.

The two-piece swimsuit reveals her deep tan and in-shape physique, including sculpted arms, shoulders, legs, and a slim waist. A unique tattoo is also visible on her left arm as she holds the phone up in an all-white room with a ladder nearby.

“Life is better in a bikini lemme tell ya,” Sol wrote in her IG post’s caption, including hashtags such as “#bikinimodel,” “#beachbum,” and “#floridalife.”

Based on a tag for Nuera, Sol is wearing a Havana print bikini top with matching bottoms, available through the company’s website.

Fans react to Sol Ruca’s bikini photo

Sol is still new to the professional wrestling scene and likely building her fanbase with each appearance in NXT. As of this report, she has over 63,000 followers on Instagram and received 50-plus comments about her bikini pic.

“The WBFF bikini champ would agree @mandysacs 😍,” a fan commented on Sol’s photo, tagging the WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose.

“Simply ULTRA FABULOUS!!!😍😍” another fan remarked in admiration of the photo.

Yet another individual said their life was better when seeing Sol in a bikini.

As of this report, Sol’s bikini pic had racked up over 5,000 Likes and is one of many bikini shots she shared on her official Instagram page. In several of those images, she shows off her impressive athletic abilities, something she did recently in the ring.

Sol recently made her WWE NXT debut

While Sol appeared in a match earlier this month against Valentina Feroz for NXT Level Up, she made her official WWE NXT debut on TV this past Tuesday.

As she made her entrance, the commentators talked about her being a “standout Division I athlete from Oregon,” now embarking on her professional wrestling career.

Her entrance (below) also included her doing a split on the side apron, which may draw slight comparisons to WWE legend Melina. Following the split, Sol jumped over the top rope, flipped into the ring, and then performed a unique handstand move before posing on the mat.

She’d take on Amari Miller in her debut and ended up with a win. According to Wrestling Inc, Sol did several shoulder tackles and a dropkick before flipping out of the corner into a pinfall on Miller.

Who is Sol Ruca in WWE NXT?

Sol, real name Calyx Hampton, previously competed at a live NXT house show in June, teaming up with Solo Sikoa to defeat the team of Tiffany Stratton and Grayson Waller.

According to WrestleZone, before she arrived in WWE NXT, she was a member of the University of Oregon’s Acrobatics & Tumbling team. Her 2021 team roster bio on the Oregon Ducks’ website lists her as a 5-foot-8 senior from Ontario, California.

This past April, Sol revealed on Instagram (below) that she’d become a WWE NXT superstar. WrestleZone’s report indicated that she joined the WWE Performance Center this past March.

A “Coming soon” vignette earlier this month teased her WWE NXT debut, showing Sol briefly surfing in the video clip. She refers to herself as a “Washed up D1 athlete” and “Below average surfer” in her Instagram bio.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.