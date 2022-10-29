WWE star Shotzi poses for a photo during a visit to Halloween Horror Nights. Pic credit: @shotziwwe/Instagram

Ashley Urbanski, best known as Shotzi Blackheart in WWE, is continuing to enjoy the Halloween season and taking fans along with her on the fun-filled and frightening journey.

She recently appeared as part of WWE’s talk show, The Bump, wearing a stunning outfit to celebrate the season, days after she hosted NXT Halloween Havoc.

Shotzi wore a tight orange t-shirt featuring a large smiling pumpkin face on it for the show appearance. The somewhat sheer top revealed a bit of Shotzi’s inkwork on her midsection.

She paired her seasonal top with a sizzling black leather short skirt and fishnet stockings featuring what may have been an intentional rip on one of the legs. Her many tattoos were also visible on her legs.

To complete the fun Halloween look, she rocked a pair of orange devil horns, some sleek black boots, and a black choker on her neck.

“Thanks @selena-singh-russellethebump for having me and thanks @realboogeycomin2getcha for the lunch 🪱 yum,” Shotzi wrote in the IG post’s caption, sharing two photos from her appearance.

The second of Shotzi’s photos feature WWE legend The Boogeyman, who also stopped by during The Bump. Boogeyman’s character famously brought a handful of live worms to the ring and, as part of his creepy gimmick, would eat them or force his opponents to after matches.

He didn’t force Shotzi to eat worms during her appearance on WWE’s talk show, as she willingly participated in trying some of them for the segment.

Shotzi shared an additional Instagram post (below) that showed footage of her consuming the worms during The Bump.

Fans react to Shotzi’s look and The Bump appearance

The latest Halloween outfit was one of several that Shotzi wore in the past few weeks. Monsters and Critics previously reported about Shotzi’s appearance in the I Put a Spell on You music video, which also features Scarlett Bordeaux and Harley Cameron.

In addition, Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc and wore a stunning Beetlejuice-inspired outfit as part of the show. Like that outfit, fans loved Shotzi’s latest look, as they dropped by the IG post’s comment section.

One fan told Shotzi she was “looking gorgeous” and that they loved her Halloween outfit for The Bump appearance.

Another fan commented that they loved Shotzi’s outfit, including her boots.

“Lunch with the Boogeyman. I hope she didn’t really eat those worms,” one fan commented, with another replying that they think she did.

Shotzi revealed her exclusive WWE Halloween shirt

Like other WWE superstars, Shotzi has various merchandise, including action figures in her likeness and t-shirts featuring her image. Earlier this month, she revealed she had a new exclusive Halloween shirt available through the WWE Shop.

The shirt features Shotzi in all her frightening glory on the front, with various scary images around and behind her. Those include what appear to be bats, demons, werewolves, and other monsters, a creepy haunted house, and a graveyard with pumpkins.

She showed the Halloween-themed Shotzi shirt in an Instagram video post, appropriately set to the Misfits’ song Halloween II.

The shirt is currently available at WWE Shop as a men’s t-shirt or a long-sleeved shirt. In addition, another Shotzi shirt available features a pumpkin with green hair wearing a green helmet and orange horns.

The words “Ow! Ow! Owww!” And “Happy Halloween” are printed around the fun image in bright orange, celebrating the season.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.