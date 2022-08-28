WWE’s Shotzi Blackheart stuns in top she stole from Scarlett Bordeaux

WWE star Shotzi Blackheart shares a backstage selfie with fans. Pic credit: @shotziwwe/Instagram

With the arrival of an entertaining and explosive episode of SmackDown, WWE superstar Shotzi Blackheart showed off a look that she says she took straight from her colleague.

On Friday, Shotzi took to her official Instagram page to post a close-up selfie of herself wearing a black top with a sizeable plunging cut in the middle.

The plunging middle section and thin straps connected around her neck revealed plenty of skin and the 30-year-old WWE superstar’s many tattoos on her chest, shoulders, and arms.

A lower portion of the top featured a glittery look with a pattern consisting of tiny white beads. Along with the gorgeous top, she wore a spiked collar as a necklace.

Shotzi, who has her hair dyed green for her unique wrestling appearance, also had on green eye shadow along with bold red lipstick as part of her stunning look.

“Stole this top from @realscarlettbordeaux …never giving it back,” the wrestling star wrote in her caption.

Scarlett Bordeaux and fans react to Shotzi’s look

With over 380,000 followers on Instagram, it’s no surprise that Shotzi’s latest look got plenty of feedback from fans, followers, and even colleagues. That included the woman she stole the look from.

“Looks better on you anyway! 😜😂” Scarlett said regarding Shotzi taking her top.

“The top compliments your tattoos amazingly!” an admirer wrote in one of the comments.

“What a stunner…..beautiful lady…,” another fan remarked regarding Shotzi’s look, including several emojis with it.

Shotzi featured in SmackDown tag match

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown took place at Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. At one point, a segment featured Karrion Kross, who appeared on screen to deliver a speech in a dark arena with his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, standing by his side.

Matches during the event included Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre and Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin. There was also the Last Chance Fatal 4-Way tag team match to determine a team for the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament.

The match arrived after WWE revealed that Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin had suffered an injury, meaning she and teammate Jacy Jayne could not compete in the semifinals. The Last Chance match determined a team to replace them.

Competing in the match were teams that had lost in the tournament previously, including Nikki A.S.H. with Doudrop, Dana Brooke with Tamina, Natalya Neidhart with Sonya Deville, and Xia Li With Shotzi Blackheart.

Unfortunately for Shotzi, it wasn’t her and her teammate’s night. The winners of the match were Natalya and Sonya, who will go on to battle Raquel and Aliyah in the semifinals.

Even so, Shotzi should continue to get time to shine on SmackDown and might even continue stealing looks from Scarlett to show off on her social media.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.