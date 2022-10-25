WWE’s Shotzi Blackheart stuns in Beetlejuice-inspired costume for Halloween Havoc

Ashley Urbanski, known as WWE’s Shotzi Blackheart, in an Instagram selfie from October 2022. Pic credit: @shotziwwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Shotzi Blackheart showed fans her stunning look from NXT’s recent event as she paid homage to a classic movie icon.

Shotzi, who hosted NXT’s Halloween Havoc, donned a Beetlejuice costume for the event and looked fantastic while keeping the show moving.

Beetlejuice is a classic 1988 fan-favorite film for the spooky season starring Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, with Michael Keaton as the title character.

Shotzi’s outfit was a sizzling variation of the title character’s look, consisting of black-and-white striped attire. The ensemble included a bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline and full sleeves. A black tie was also part of the iconic look.

The 30-year-old WWE star rocked matching black-and-white boots over her knees with black fishnet tights revealing gorgeous inkwork on her thighs. In addition, her makeup included green eye shadow, black eyeliner, and dark lipstick.

“It’s showtime!” she wrote in her caption, also tagging “#beetlejuice,” “#wwenxt,” and “#halloweenhavoc.”

The green-haired beauty tagged photographer Preston Mack for capturing several beautiful shots (below) of her in the costume.

Based on Mack’s Instagram page, he captured several other superstars from NXT’s Halloween Havoc. That included Roxanne Perez in her Pennywise-inspired ring gear, and WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose.

Fans react to Shotzi as Beetlejuice

Shotzi’s biggest fans know she loves horror movies and Halloween. She watches horror films regularly and teamed up with Scarlett Bordeaux for I Put a Spell on You, a tribute to the Hocus Pocus song. The wrestling stars also appear in the song’s sizzling WWE music video.

Meanwhile, Shotzi’s Halloween Havoc costume was also a hit with fans. Her Instagram post featuring the Beetlejuice-inspired outfit received over 35,000 Likes and 390-plus comments as fans admired her creative costume from NXT’s event.

One fan said they watched Halloween Havoc to see what costumes Shotzi would wear, and she “didn’t disappoint.”

Pic credit: @shotziwwe/Instagram

“This outfit was so cool :) You truly are The Halloween Queen :)” another fan said, praising the WWE superstar’s look.

Pic credit: @shotziwwe/Instagram

“Slayed the f*** out of this!” another fan wrote in the comment section.

Pic credit: @shotziwwe/Instagram

Shotzi returning to NXT for match

As Shotzi hosted the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event this past weekend, the goal was to have fun and keep fans entertained. That included riding down to the ring in her trademark tank and showing off her iconic Beetlejuice look.

Things were moving along, and the fans were having fun. However, Lash Legend interrupted an in-ring segment featuring Shotzi and Quincy Elliott. Due to the unwanted interruption, Shotzi dropped Lash to the mat. WWE shared a video of the highlight moment on YouTube (below).

The Halloween Havoc altercation led to a match getting set up for the Tuesday, October 25 episode of WWE NXT. Shotzi, currently with the SmackDown brand, will return to her former brand to take on Lash in a singles match.

After beginning with WWE NXT in 2019, Shotzi eventually debuted on SmackDown last July. Fans have recently seen her teaming up on the blue brand with Raquel Rodriguez, formerly one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Even after leaving for the main roster, various superstars return to NXT on occasion to battle new talent. Among those recently visiting NXT have been Rhea Ripley and Sonya Deville.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.