WWE’s Scarlett Bordeaux wows in sparkling bodysuit from Clash at the Castle

Scarlett Bordeaux shared a video of herself wearing her Clash at the Castle outfit. Pic credit: @realscarlettbordeaux/Instagram

WWE superstar Scarlett Bordeaux may not have been scheduled to appear at Clash at the Castle, but she likely stole some of the spotlight during the main event match.

She and her husband, Karrion Kross, weren’t scheduled participants in WWE’s big event in Cardiff, Wales, this past weekend but still found a way to get involved.

Following the event, the 31-year-old wrestling star gave fans and followers a closer look at the stunning attire she’d worn during her appearance.

Scarlett took to her official Instagram page and shared a video that moved from toe to head, showing off a glittery bodysuit mainly featuring black with silver stripes and shapes accentuating some of her curves.

The one-piece brought plenty of sparkle and shine, as did Scarlett’s matching gloves and black heels. She kept some of her blonde hair in wavy curls, flowing down her shoulders for the video clip.

Along with that, Scarlett wore dark eyeliner and bold red lipstick, matching her painted toenails.

“If you’re looking for trouble, just look right in my face…,” Scarlett wrote, quoting the Elvis movie song in her IG caption, adding, “Here’s a peek at my #ClashAtTheCastle fashion from last night! ❤️‍🔥”

The stunning WWE superstar also gave credit where it was due for helping her with the sizzling look, providing tags for hair stylist Brittany Lammon and makeup artist Mickey Fitzpatrick.

Scarlett’s no stranger to rocking some eye-catching and jaw-dropping looks during WWE’s SmackDown, with one top that looked so good Shotzi Blackheart stole it from her.

Fans react to Scarlett’s stunning look

Unsurprisingly, fans and followers were in awe of Scarlett’s latest look. As of this writing, her Instagram post racked up over 55,000 Likes and 500-plus comments.

“Wow! When they call you the ‘Smokeshow,’ they ain’t lyin’! 😍” one fan remarked in praising Scarlett’s Clash at the Castle look.

“Is evil meant to look this amazing?!” another fan commented, referring to Scarlett’s heel persona.

Another fan called Scarlett’s look “beautiful,” wishing her and her husband good luck now that they’re back with WWE after getting released by the company last November.

Scarlett and Karrion Kross appeared at Clash at Castle

In addition to Scarlett sharing video footage of her look from Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, her husband, Kevin Kesar, aka WWE’s Karrion Kross, also posted some photos from the event.

The series of Instagram images (below) features him and his wife seated with fans near the ring to watch the matches, which included Karrion’s recent rival, Drew McIntyre.

Kross held Scarlett’s hand in one photo, as the couple seemed to have their focus elsewhere. Another image features a shot of the large screen display hanging above the ring with the couple looking right at the camera.

While neither Scarlett nor Karrion was booked for any matches, they had an interest in the main event as Drew battled the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

At one point, the two superstars battled out of the ring with someone throwing a water bottle at Drew. That got Drew’s attention, and the camera revealed Karrion threw the bottle as he continued to stalk and target Drew.

The two jawed with each other a bit, with Karrion even suggesting he’d fight Drew right then. The distraction allowed Roman to gain an upper hand, attacking Drew as their match continued.

Drew had a tough night in Cardiff, as Roman also got some help from Solo Sikoa, who yanked a referee out of the match. According to ESPN, Roman found a way to collect another victory over yet another formidable opponent, extending his lengthy reign as champ.

With that match completed, Drew may turn his attention to Karrion. Scarlett will likely continue to show up as the feud continues, and she attempts to distract her husband’s opponents.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.