WWE’s Scarlett Bordeaux sizzles in sparkly bodysuit with NYE message

WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux poses backstage to show her glamorous makeup and hair. Pic credit: @realscarlettbordeaux/Instagram

Scarlett Bordeaux rocked another dazzling ensemble for her latest WWE look as she headed into the new year.

The 31-year-old wrestling star showed fans her attire from SmackDown–a sparkling bodysuit featuring an intricate gold and black design.

Scarlett’s curve-hugging one-piece included matching sleeves with sheer portions and a fancy neckpiece of the same design as her bodysuit.

She also wore black boots with gold knee pads for a captivating look as she posed in the corner of a mock ring, set up backstage for the blue brand.

Scarlett showed her ring attire in a quick video clip set to Marilyn Manson’s The Dope Show as she posed in the ring with her arms and hands resting on the ropes.

She brought one arm up briefly to pull her blond locks to the side as she offered a series of stares at the camera.

“Happy New Year #Smackdown 🎊,” she wrote in the caption to wish the WWE Universe and her show all the best for 2023.

Fans react to Scarlett’s stunning SmackDown gear

Scarlett Bordeaux gets a lot of feedback on the jaw-dropping outfits she models, whether it’s for a WWE event or outside the ring.

Her latest post received plenty of attention, as fans proclaimed their love or wished a “Happy New Year” to Scarlett and her husband.

“Love the song choice and outfit is absolute [fire emojis],” another fan wrote, adding, “a happy new year I wish for you and @realkillerkross.”

Additional comments flooded in about the look, as Scarlett had over 500 remarks as of this writing. One fan said, “you look and are absolutely amazing,” while another indicated, “Fav fav fav” in support of the wrestling star.

Scarlett Bordeaux shared a full-body workout in 2022

Scarlett and her real-life husband, WWE star Karrion Kross, made their big return to WWE in 2022 after being released months prior. Last month, the couple was featured on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

The duo took Sheamus through a couple’s workout, which targeted the entire body during the session. That included both the upper and lower body, with Karrion emphasizing the importance of having a strong lower half to provide a foundation of strength for the rest of one’s body.

At the start of the training session, Scarlett worked out her glutes with squats and hip thrusts. She also did barbell presses for chest, rows, and lat pull-downs with a machine for her back.

Other exercises included in Scarlett and Karrion’s workout were a series of military presses for their shoulders and some dips to hit their triceps.

Of course, the workout wasn’t complete without doing some core exercises such as sit-ups, 60-second planks, and side oblique moves. Check out the full video below to see more from the WWE couple.

All of the above and more go into making Scarlett and her husband, Karrion, bring an intimidating overall look and vibe with them whenever they hit the scene in WWE.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.