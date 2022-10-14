WWE’s Scarlett Bordeaux sizzles in latex bodysuit for t-shirt reveal

WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux appears ringside at Extreme Rules 2022. Pic credit: WWE

Professional wrestling superstar Scarlett Bordeaux continues to captivate fans and distract her husband’s opponents since returning to the WWE several months ago.

Scarlett, who accompanies Karrion Kross to ringside for matches and other appearances, regularly takes to social media to show off her attire from the TV or streaming shows.

She recently shared a few photos on Instagram, which included her sizzling look from WWE’s Extreme Rules and a brand new t-shirt in honor of her character.

In the side-by-side photos, Scarlett had on bold red lipstick with her hair styled up. Fans may recognize her outfit as the gorgeous black latex bodysuit she wore during last weekend’s event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

That bodysuit had lace-up sides along the legs as well as on the top of the item. However, she’s covered up in the IG pics with her new t-shirt from WWE Shop featuring “Faith for the Fallen” and dark graphics.

For her reveal, Scarlett wore the new women’s t-shirt, keeping the shoulders somewhat exposed. She also wore stunning black boots, which appeared to have spikes or beads on top of the forefront or toe cap area.

“Faith for the Fallen,” Scarlett wrote in her IG caption, also mentioning her shirt is now available at WWE Shop.

Fans react to Scarlett’s latest look

With a hefty Instagram following of 743,000 followers, the Scarlett Bordeaux t-shirt reveal post generated a good bit of attention. As of this report, she had over 16,000 Likes and 100-plus comments reacting to her shirt, latest bodysuit, and return to WWE.

One fan referred to Scarlett’s attire in the IG post as “stunning,” using lots of exclamation points.

Pic credit: @realscarlettbordeaux/Instagram

“Love that shirt queen ❤️,” a fan said, praising Scarlett’s latest look.

Pic credit: @realscarlettbordeaux/Instagram

“I love your and Karrion’s return to the company🔥🔥,” another fan commented, referring to how Scarlett and her husband were brought back to WWE after Vince McMahon’s retirement.

Pic credit: @realscarlettbordeaux/Instagram

Scarlett got involved at WWE’s Extreme Rules

After weeks of Scarlett and Karrion tormenting Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown, they appeared at Extreme Rules, a big wrestling event in Philly earlier this month.

The two foes battled in a Strap Match, meaning they were attached to opposite ends of a large leather strap. It became a weapon throughout the match, with each competitor unleashing fury on their opponent.

Unfortunately for Drew, he didn’t have any outside support to chase off or handle Scarlett during the match. At one point, she got into the ring, spraying mace or another substance into Drew’s eyes, allowing Karrion to get a cheap win.

Following the match, Karrion picked up his wife on his shoulder as they backed up the ramp celebrating the big win.

Scarlett and Karrion also appeared in a backstage segment filmed in black-and-white video, similar to their other recent segments on SmackDown.

“It’s about time everybody starts to FALL AND PRAY!!” WWE’s caption read for the Instagram video clip, which shows more of Scarlett’s sizzling latex bodysuit.

It’s likely not the last time that Karrion will have a match against Drew, especially with how things ended due to Scarlett’s interference.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.