With her return to WWE, Scarlett Bordeaux is getting to do something she loves a lot as a professional wrestling star. Add in that she is getting to do it alongside the man she loves, and it likely makes it extra special.

She showed love for her hubby, Kevin Kesar, best known as WWE’s Karrion Kross, in a sizzling and sweet snap she shared for Valentine’s Day.

Scarlett, real name Elizabeth Chihaia, uploaded a sultry shot of herself rocking black lingerie, including a lacy teddy, thigh-high stockings, and sleek black heels.

She’s got her wavy blonde locks falling past her shoulders and onto her back and front as she has one knee on a chair and stares intently at her husband.

The image she shared also includes Karrion seated in the brown leather chair, looking dapper in a black suit with a white shirt and black tie. Karrion gives a sort of “if you know, you know” look to the camera as Scarlett pulls on his tie.

“L’Amour De Ma Vie 🖤,” Scarlett captioned her image, which translates from French to English as “the love of my life.”

The above image definitely brings some True Lies vibes, as it may remind viewers of the classic hotel scene from the movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis.

With WWE planning to show a series of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood movie trailer-style ads, this could very well find its way among them, or could also be a stunning snap the couple shared from a photoshoot.

Karrion Kross showed his love back for his wife Scarlett Bordeaux

The expression of love wasn’t one-sided between the wrestling couple on Valentine’s Day. Karrion also uploaded a sizzling shot of his own on Instagram featuring Scarlett Bordeaux seated in his hands in an aqua-green bikini.

Based on the geotag, the couple was enjoying a getaway to Kho Phi Phi Islands in Thailand, with beautiful waves and a blue sky as the background for the romantic photo.

“If I could only choose one person to live with and travel the world together for the rest of my life, it would be her,” Karrion wrote in the caption, adding the joke, “or Gary Busey.”

“And because she understands that about me, this is why I love her eternally. My twin flame 🔥🔥,” he closed his post, adding a #ValentinesDay hashtag.

The post was a hit with Karrion’s followers on the Gram, racking up over 20,000 views and 190-plus likes. However, Scarlett’s post was in the lead, with over 40,000 comments and 250-plus comments for the WWE SmackDown star.

Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross joined Sheamus for a couples workout

WWE’s The Celtic Warrior Sheamus brought a “first-of-its-kind workout” to his YouTube channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts, when Karrion and Scarlett joined him at State College’s Lionheart Gym to share a couples workout.

Their workout began by focusing on the foundation for one’s body from the ground up. They performed barbell glute bridges, followed by squats.

Additional moves included repetitions of bench press, seated lat pulldown and seated rows for the back, military press for shoulders, and dips to work the triceps.

The group also performed intense core work to help tone and strengthen those abdominal muscles. Planks were also on the agenda to further help with the core muscles.

The workout closed with a finisher consisting of Karrion carrying Scarlett on his back piggyback-style to perform a move similar to the Fireman’s Walk.

“Last set, best set. Everything you got,” Kross said before carrying his loving wife across the gym.

Based on Kross and Scarlett’s solid relationship, it may be true that couples who work and workout together stay together!

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.