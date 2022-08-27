WWE’s Scarlett Bordeaux shows off ‘last night’s glam’ after SmackDown

WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux is showing fans her latest look from SmackDown. Pic credit: @realscarlettbordeaux/Instagram

Wrestling superstar Scarlett Bordeaux showed off a dazzling look she recently wore, possibly after she appeared for WWE SmackDown and was featured in a segment with husband, Karrion Kross.

That segment was done with a black and white look making it hard to fully see the outfits they were wearing. However, Scarlett Bordeaux’s “glam” look appeared much different from that other outfit.

The 31-year-old shared an Instagram post on Saturday morning which gave fans a closer look at the top half of some stunning attire. Her gown featured an all-black and intricate lacy design with thin shoulder straps around her neck.

Bordeaux had her hair styled up rather than letting it flow down as she has for previous events. She credited Jet Emini for styling her hair and Valentina Costa for her makeup.

In her image, the blonde bombshell gives a captivating stare at viewers while seated in front of a black and white background provided by a filter.

“Last night’s glam!” she wrote in her caption, adding a heart emoji.

Fans react to Scarlett Bordeaux’s glam photo

As of this writing, the latest image from SmackDown’s Scarlett Bordeaux had tallied over 21,000 Likes and 250-plus comments. Many fans praised the unique look that she wore in her Instagram photo.

“You look like a 1000x hotter version of Sable here.😯😯😯,” one fan commented, referring to Rena Marlette Lesnar, who appeared as Sable in WWE.

“It’s giving Pamela Anderson vibes!” another fan commented on the SmackDown star’s post.

Yet another fan commented that Scarlett Bordeaux looked “gorgeous,” adding a flame and heart-eye emoji. They also made sure to tag her husband, Karrion Kross, letting him know they meant it with “utmost respect” towards him.

SmackDown segment featured Scarlett Bordeaux

This past Friday’s episode of SmackDown took place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, as the building to WWE’s Clash at the Castle continued. It’ll feature Liv Morgan defending the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler and Sheamus battling Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The main event match for the WWE event on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales, will feature Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

SmackDown featured McIntyre in several parts of the show, including a video documenting the story of his journey in WWE. Later, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux showed up in a segment that gave off Sin City vibes based on the dark and gritty look.

Although they did the segment under low lights in the arena, Bordeaux appeared to be wearing a sleek black dress featuring glittery sparkles that stood out as Karrion Kross spoke on the mic.

Kross delivered a strong message, too, suggesting that McIntyre should enjoy his achievements while he can because, at any time, he can come through and end it.

Scarlett Bordeaux didn’t add any commentary, but her laughs and various glances at the camera as she stood next to her husband helped to deliver the message.

During the SmackDown episode, the commentary team revealed that Karrion Kross would be back for the next episode of SmackDown, this time making an in-ring debut. That means fans should also see more Scarlett Bordeaux, likely wearing another dazzling outfit to the ringside area.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.