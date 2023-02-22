WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux captivates whenever she appears on SmackDown alongside her husband, Karrion Kross.

The duo returned to WWE last year after they’d previously been released by the company and continues to wreak havoc on various opponents.

However, they’ve also shown their playful side in steamy Valentine’s Day visuals with messages for one another on the Gram.

That includes an array of photos where she models lingerie, bikinis, and her wrestling gear from SmackDown appearances.

The 31-year-old 5-foot-7 wrestling star hasn’t been able to show much of her abilities in the ring just yet, but fans are hoping to see more of her there too.

Meanwhile, she took a trip down memory lane with a recent photo she unveiled to fans featuring a sizzling bikini.

WWE’s Scarlett digs into ‘the vault’ for her bikini throwback pic

With 771,000 followers on Instagram, Scarlett might not have quite the following of stars like Alexa Bliss or Maryse Mizanin, but she’s still quite popular. She will likely rise in popularity with more wrestling matches.

On Tuesday, she shared a throwback photo, posing in a tiny light brown string bikini with white beads on the top and bottoms.

The curve-accentuating two-piece contrasted well with the green foliage behind the wrestling star, with the rest of the tropical scene blurry as Scarlett took the spotlight.

Her hair was a white blonde and flowed down her back and the front side past her chest. Scarlett kept one arm by her side and the other with her elbow bent as she struck a pose with her hand behind her head.

In addition to Scarlett’s tanned and toned body, her dark bird tattoos were visible just above her bikini bottoms.

“From the vault,” she wrote in her caption, adding a key emoji as if she’d unlocked the stunning content.

Her dive into the archives for the sizzling content was popular with fans and followers. As of this writing, Scarlett’s post has earned over 48,000 likes and 400-plus comments from fans.

Scarlett Bordeaux has special merchandise for fans

While Scarlett mainly promotes her wrestling matches and photo shoots on Instagram, she has linked to many of her outside endeavors in her IG bio.

Among them, Scarlett offers her fans the chance to get autographed items from her. Those include three of her sultry shots in 8×10 format with her signature. Photos with her autograph range from $50 to $100, while a Fitness Gurls magazine with Scarlett and her signature on the cover is $60.

A Scarlett Elite action figure is also available for $75, complete with her autograph and the special message, “Fall to pray,” on it.

Many superstars have specific merch at WWE Shop, but as of this report, Scarlett has no specific shirts besides items also featuring Karrion. She promotes her own unique t-shirts through the Pro Wrestling Tees website.

They include Smoke Show and Smoke Show Tattoo designs, as well as a shirt featuring a sizzling image of Scarlett in black and white with red lipstick. Most of the shirts are available for $19.99 each, with a double-sided shirt featuring her and Karrion going for $24.99.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.