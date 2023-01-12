Scarlett Bordeaux enjoys the beach scene less than a week after her SmackDown match. Pic credit: @realscarlettbordeaux/Instagram

Wrestling star Scarlett Bordeaux is reminiscing over the warmth and glow of the sun in Florida as she recently shared new content with her followers straight from the beach.

The 31-year-old WWE SmackDown star posed in a stunning yellow bikini for a snap, facing the camera, standing on the beach sand, and basking in the sun.

Several of her tattoos were visible in the photo, with her wavy blond hair blowing back with the breeze. Blurry buildings and lounge chairs were distinguishable behind her, possibly for a resort, hotel, or condo complex. The background also had just a few clouds showing in a mostly blue sky for the beautiful scene.

“Golden days 💛,” Scarlett’s caption read for her single photo post on Instagram.

The WWE star’s latest IG share was geotagged in Ft. Lauderdale, with Scarlett also providing a tag for her photographer in the area, Joey Wright.

Scarlett’s latest image collected over 71,000 likes and 700-plus comments from fans and followers admiring the beach scene.

Scarlett Bordeaux had first match since WWE return

Since returning to WWE last year, Scarlett has mostly been featured as she accompanies her husband, Karrion Kross, to the ringside area for matches. However, she saw her first action in the ring on a televised show in the new year.

Scarlett battled Tenille “Emma” Dashwood, another former WWE star that’s returned to the company in the past year. Weeks after her arrival, Emma and Scarlett got into a feud, with Emma slapping Scarlett backstage, leading to a match on SmackDown’s January 6 episode.

She teamed up with Karrion to take on Emma and her real-life boyfriend, Madcap Moss, in a mixed tag team match. At one point, things got chaotic outside the ring, with Scarlett grabbing Madcap’s foot as he ran the ropes. Scarlett’s interference tripped him up, allowing Kross to take advantage.

Scarlett also fended off an outside attack from Emma, tossing her against the ring post. All of that led to a victory for the husband-wife duo. They celebrated by taunting rival Rey Mysterio, putting his mask on Madcap inside the ring along with a tarot card to send Rey a message.

“I can ruin your life at any moment if I want to. Don’t forget that. 🖤,” Scarlett said in her IG post featuring pics from the match.

Scarlett Bordeaux’s new merchandise

With Scarlett’s primary focus on professional wrestling, she tends to promote her and her husband, Karrion Kross, in their wrestling work. That might include promoting a convention to meet fans, upcoming WWE events, or even their merchandise.

In another recent IG post, Scarlett revealed that she and Karrion have some brand new merchandise available at WWE Shop.

A photo shows a t-shirt and hoodie, both of which are primarily black and feature red graphics depicting an hourglass. The words “Never Fight Fair” and “Kross Cult” appear above and below the imagery, with additional red designs featured on the shirt.

As of this writing, the latest merch for Kross and Scarlett is available on WWE Shop. A short-sleeve t-shirt is the most popular for Karrion Kross at $24.99. A long-sleeved t-shirt is $34.99, and a hoodie goes for $49.99.

Along with those items, Scarlett has other items for sale as merch on the WWE Shop, including t-shirts and a plaque that features a photo of the SmackDown star.

If that wasn’t enough, Scarlett promotes Pro Wrestling Tees, a website with several non-WWE shirts that bear her image or nickname “Smoke Show.”

Many WWE stars earn additional income through their merchandise sales, so Scarlett may be getting some affiliate income along with her wrestling income.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.