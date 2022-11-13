WWE’s Scarlett Bordeaux and Maxxine Dupri stun in sizzling SmackDown dresses

Scarlett Bordeaux posed for a photo on her Instagram in September 2021. Pic credit: @realscarlettbordeaux/Instagram

Scarlett Bordeaux and Maxxine Dupri showed why they’re among the WWE superstars shining bright on SmackDown as they revealed their dazzling attire for the latest show.

The blonde duo shared a set of images posing in a setup that resembled the corner of a ring, complete with turnbuckles featuring the WWE logo. Just behind them was a large SmackDown sign as they represented the blue brand.

Scarlett wore a unique black dress with a thigh-high slit on one side and a low cut resembling a corset or bustier. It featured a singular strap covering one of her shoulders and black sleeves with small cutouts running along them.

Her makeup was expertly styled, with her long, wavy blonde hair flowing down to her top. She wore black, strappy lace-up stiletto high-heel sandals to complete the gorgeous look.

Maxxine never fails to impress when it comes to fashion as the ringside valet for Maximum Male Models. She wore a thigh-skimming blue dress, low cut but with shoulder straps.

Her dress featured a unique design from top to bottom, with a portion running up the middle that featured noticeable buttons or hardware in the design.

The MMM manager also had her makeup styled flawlessly with her hair up and parted towards one side, allowing it to fall down her cheek. It created a look somewhat different than her typical hairstyle during backstage segments or ringside appearances.

Maxxine wore her trademark M pendant on a shiny necklace. She completed her look with eye-catching sparkly boots, conjuring up images of champagne and fancy parties.

A carousel post included two images of the SmackDown beauties posing side by side, with them switching places in the second picture.

“On our side or in our way,” Scarlett and Maxxine’s caption said, referring to their powerful presence in WWE.

Scarlett Bordeaux showed off look with WWE star husband

Scarlett Bordeaux and her husband Kevin Kesar, known as WWE’s Karrion Kross, shared a photo of themselves in a captivating pose in a separate Instagram post.

Scarlett is in her stunning dress shown in the pics above but from a much different angle. Kross is also dressed in all black, with his hair slicked back and a somewhat sinister look on his face.

Kross is dipping Scarlett back for the dazzling pose as if they’re at a ballroom dance. Despite the romantic suggestion, their IG post’s caption also featured an interesting quote, possibly aimed at other WWE stars.

“Rules are made for no one else other than those who are simply willing to follow them,” the caption began.

“However, Success isn’t concerned with the means in which we capture it,” the caption continued, concluding with, “Decisions…decisions.”

Scarlett Bordeaux’s fitness routine

Looking incredible in her various outfits for WWE appearances takes work. Scarlett clearly puts in that work so she can maintain her look and skills for the wrestling world.

Her fitness dedication and gorgeous look garnered her the cover of Fitness Gurls Canada magazine, and she revealed her workout routine during an interview for her issue.

“I work out at least four times a week focusing mostly on lower body and glutes for the majority of those days. I dedicate at least one day for upper body so my legs have a chance to rest. I also do fasted cardio a few days a week in the morning for 30 minutes, usually just a power walk around the neighborhood,” she revealed.

She credited the entertainment aspect of wrestling as getting her involved beyond just watching matches from the audience. In addition, Scarlett admits she wasn’t much of an athlete when she was younger but focused on it more after high school.

“It took a lot of time and consistency to get to where I am today. I think too often people labor under the notion that either a person is athletic or they are not and there’s no way to overcome that. But it’s a myth,” she said.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.