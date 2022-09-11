WWE’s Sasha Banks and Naomi improve flexibility at NYC yoga class

WWE star Sasha Banks continues to appear at various spots in NYC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Another Sasha Banks and Naomi sighting has arrived from New York City, as the former WWE Women’s Tag Team champions participated in a yoga class.

Sasha, real name Mercedes Varnado, and Naomi, real name, Trinity Fatu, appeared in several Instagram videos as they performed various stretches under the guidance of instructor Wade Bryant.

In one clip below, Sasha wears a light blue sports bra and purple shorts as she stretches into different positions, including an impressive split using yoga blocks.

Naomi wears purple tie-dye yoga pants and a matching sports bra with dark sneakers as she does matching yoga poses in the background.

At one point during the clip, Bryant helps stretch Sasha from behind. In another part of the video, he’s standing or sitting over her to help with her flexibility.

Check out the video clip below, which mostly focused on Sasha Banks going through various poses in the NYC yoga class.

Sasha and Naomi attended NYC yoga class

It’s unknown how long Sasha and Naomi’s recent trip to New York will last, but the two wrestling stars are keeping in shape. They may even be preparing for something special whether it be a return to WWE or another project.

A few other videos arrived from the WWE stars’ instructor, as Bryant shared clips with tags for each of the women. The video below from Bryant has an interesting caption.

“When pro wrestlers come to you for on going training… this was definitely a vibe @sashabankswwe @trinity_fatu,” Bryant wrote, adding, “Mercedes finally got a split thank god.”

In another clip that Bryant shared, he gave a shout-out to Naomi, aka Trinity, with a special message in his caption about her.

“Had a pleasure training @trinity_fatu once you told me you use to dance it was over from there 😩,” Bryant wrote in his caption.

Naomi was once part of The Funkadactyls alongside former WWE star Cameron (Ariane Nicole Andrew). The duo used to accompany former WWE star Brodus Clay to the ring for his matches and danced on stage or in the ring in a cheerleader gimmick.

It’s also worth mentioning that Sasha shared a video where she worked with their NYC yoga instructor back in March while she was still actively working with WWE.

WWE stars spotted around NYC recently

Before the above yoga videos surfaced, Sasha and Naomi popped up at other events, including the Disney Plus She-Hulk premiere in California.

Recently, they’ve been seen in various places in NYC, though. That included attending New York Fashion Week, where they modeled outfits on the runway with others.

In addition, Sasha recently linked up with WWE stars Titus O’Neil and Bayley to see the popular Broadway show Hamilton. Another image arrived featuring Titus, Bayley, Sasha, and Naomi attending a New York Yankees game during their trip.

With the WWE superstars attending an NYC yoga class, the speculation continues that they may be working towards their return to the wrestling ring. As Bryant mentioned in his caption, it was “ongoing training” for the wrestling stars.

The next installment of WWE’s Monday night wrestling show, Raw, is at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on September 12. As of this writing, there are no rumors or confirmed reports that the two will appear at WWE’s show or any indication about if and when they might return.

Sasha and Naomi made headlines in May when they walked out during a WWE Raw TV show in Norfolk, Virginia. At the time, they were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and reportedly left due to creative differences they had with WWE boss Vince McMahon. The duo was suspended and stripped of their tag team titles.

However, Vince retired in July amid his sexual harassment scandal, and his daughter Stephanie McMahon became Co-Chief Executive Officer of WWE alongside Nick Khan.

Vince’s son-in-law, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, took over as Head of WWE Creative and has since been elevated to Chief Content Officer.

With WWE recently bringing back other superstars previously released from the company, including Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Braun Strowman, fans are hopeful that Sasha and Naomi will be back soon.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.