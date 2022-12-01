WWE’s Raquel Rodriguez sizzles in leather pants for World Cup fandom

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez shared several looks at her World Cup fandom. Pic credit: @raquelwwe/Instagram

Raquel Gonzalez, best known as WWE’s Raquel Rodriguez, is celebrating her favorite team in the World Cup soccer tournament with a sizzling new photo share and video.

The 31-year-old wrestling star looked gorgeous in a picture posted on her social media. She represented Mexico wearing one of their eye-catching green jerseys featuring red trim and a white logo on one side of the chest.

She paired it with a sleek black pair of leather or faux leather pants, which shined with the reflection of cameras in the backstage studio.

Raquel posed in a ring corner set up backstage, balancing a soccer ball on her hand. She was all smiles as her long dark hair fell down the front and back of her jersey.

Her makeup included dark eyeliner and lashes and a light pink lip or gloss, with a few jewelry pieces visible, including a gold necklace and small earrings. She also wore what appeared to be a black smartwatch on her wrist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Vamos Mexico,” she wrote in her caption, including a soccer ball, stadium, and flame emoji.

WWE’s Raquel shows World Cup fandom

Raquel appeared in another Instagram post, shared by @wweespanol, as she posed alongside Rey Mysterio, who wore a matching green Mexico jersey.

“Today @miseleccionmx plays life on the #México #FIFAWorldCup Will #Qatar2022, make it to the Round of 16?” an included caption said, which featured the Mexico flag, spectators, and a soccer ball.

Raquel also shared a video on her Instagram that featured her backstage in an Indianapolis arena rocking the green jersey. She participated in a “Mexico! Mexico!” chant started by someone off-camera, possibly Rey or another individual rooting for the World Cup team.

Mexico picked up a win in this Wednesday’s game, defeating Saudi Arabia 2-1. However, FOX Sports reported Mexico did not advance to the next round of the tournament, known as the knockout round.

Raquel shared workout with WWE’s Sheamus

At 6-foot-0 and 176 pounds, Raquel has been an imposing force within WWE. During her time in NXT, she held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship twice with Dakota Kai and the NXT Women’s Championship once.

She ultimately moved up to the main roster, where she’s a part of the SmackDown brand on Fridays. Earlier this year, she captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with SmackDown star Aliyah.

Raquel has a lineage in the pro wrestling business. Her dad was Rick Desperado, who once worked matches in Texas, South Mexico, and elsewhere.

Achieving all her success in the ring also involves putting in work at the gym and a somewhat focused diet so Raquel can clothesline, pick up, and bodyslam opponents.

This past November, Raquel appeared on WWE star Sheamus’ YouTube channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts, where she took him through a back workout with a little bit of biceps included.

During her appearance, Sheamus talked about Raquel’s incredible back wingspan flex, which she uses during her entrances for WWE. He called it “wider than a Blade jumbo jet” and later, “wider than King Kong.”

For Raquel’s workout, they warmed up using PVC pipes before going into some Y, T, and A stretches using exercise bands.

Other exercises in the routine included scalp pull-ups and unique dumbbell flys performed while lying face down on a flat bench. Sheamus was particularly impressed with the new fly move, as the floor provided a start and stop point for the weights, something he’d never done before.

Raquel said that was a key to finding what works best for her in terms of workouts and dieting.

“Just trying new things. I feel like that was my struggle for the longest time. I tried every single diet. I tried every kind of workout. Nothing was working until I finally found that mixing it up workouts and sticking to a very strict diet of like five to six meals, eating every two to three hours, and counting my macros is what really makes you focus,” Raquel shared.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.