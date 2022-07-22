WWE’s Raquel Rodriguez in skimpy bikini enjoys protein pancakes

Raquel Rodriguez shows off a gorgeous look courtesy of makeup artist Mickey Fitzpatrick. Pic credit: @raquelwwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Raquel Rodriguez is quickly making a name for herself with her appearances in the ring on SmackDown and during pay-per-view events.

Fans saw her compete earlier this month at the annual WWE Money in the Bank event, where she was one of seven women vying for a valuable briefcase hanging over the ring.

When she’s not stunning opponents and fans in the wrestling ring, she’s wowing her fans and followers with various content on her social media.

A set of sizzling photos arrived on her Instagram page, just days ahead of a potential appearance on the Friday episode of WWE’s SmackDown.

Raquel blessed her 446,000 followers with several images showing her fit bikini body as she feasted on some protein pancakes. The pro wrestling star mentioned that the breakfast promotional post was to support a friend’s business.

She wore a skimpy black two-piece for the pics, as she showed off plenty of skin while posing on the balcony of a hotel or apartment complex.

WWE’s Raquel promotes protein pancakes in bikini

Four photos make up the latest Instagram post from WWE’s Raquel, as the imposing wrestling star enjoys pancakes and the view from the balcony. Her diehard fans and followers most likely enjoyed the view as she flaunted her incredible physique in a skimpy bikini.

She gives side poses in several photos as she’s wearing sunglasses and eating pancakes. Her string bikini is enough to reveal her toned frame and a tattoo on her side.

A fourth photo seems to provide the ultimate selling point for her friend’s food, as Raquel is posing with her arms stretched in the air triumphantly as if eating the pancakes has powered her up.

The final image also reveals that the towering WWE star’s skimpy black bikini features a dark red or maroon pattern on the front.

“Cheeks full of @fitkitchenbyjess banana foster pancakes 🍌,” she included in her caption along with hashtags like “#friendssupportingfriends,” “#proteinpancakes,” and “#onlypancakes.”

The image set collected over 46,000 Likes and 800-plus comments, with fans marveling at Raquel’s bikini body.

It provided a solid promotion for her friend Jessica Haddad, who runs a fresh and healthy meal prep service. A photo on her Instagram page shows the Banana’s Foster Protein Pancakes that Raquel enjoyed in her bikini pics.

Raquel participated in huge WWE match

Earlier this month, Raquel Rodriguez made her debut at a major WWE event, as she participated in Money in the Bank 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Raquel competed in the seven-woman MITB ladder match, which also included Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, Asuka, and Lacey Evans.

The men’s and women’s ladder matches featured at least one towering superstar amongst the competitors. The men’s edition featured the 7-foot-3 Omos, while the 6-foot superstar Raquel was the powerful force competing in the women’s match.

At one point during the women’s match, Raquel seemed ready to climb the ladder in the ring and grab the briefcase dangling above the ring. According to ESPN, her opponent Shotzi climbed the ladder and put her into a Tree of Woe, preventing the victory.

A later spot saw Rodriguez and Shotzi climbing a ladder again, but Becky Lynch tipped it over to send them crashing down. Becky also thwarted Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans’ attempts on another ladder she tipped over.

However, when she tried to do the same to Liv Morgan on a ladder in the ring, Liv pushed her foot off the ring rope to keep her ladder upright, then knocked Becky off her nearby ladder before retrieving the briefcase.

With that, Liv became the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, later cashing in for a title match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Morgan successfully captured the women’s championship for the first time in her career, something Raquel Rodriguez would love to add to her accomplishments.

Even though Raquel was not victorious at MITB, she’s progressed impressively within WWE. She appeared on the NXT roster in 2020 and 2021, capturing the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship twice with Dakota Kai, and enjoyed a 201-day reign as the NXT Women’s Champion.

It would seem that Rodriguez, real name Victoria Gonzalez, is also destined for great things on the main roster. Fans can currently see her Fridays on WWE’s SmackDown program.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.