WWE star Nikkita Lyons appeared in a stylish series of pics for Flashback Friday. Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

With WWE’s Mandy Rose out of NXT, another wave of stars is on the come-up, including Nikkita Lyons, who is building her social media presence as she continues progressing in the ring.

Lyons recently appeared in a series of sizzling images taken by the talented ILLite FOTOS in Downtown Orlando, nearby WWE’s Performance Center.

They feature Lyons, real name Faith Jefferies, rocking some captivating attire she’s not typically seen in during her NXT appearances.

The 23-year-old wrestling phenomenon wore a primarily grey and white checkered crop top featuring hints of bright green and black in its design and large laces tied in the middle across her chest.

Lyons paired the top with baggy grey sweatpants featuring stylish tears on the legs. Over her top and pants, she wore a long, open denim jacket with stylish tears and fringes at its bottom edges.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For accessories, Lyons wore square-framed shades in a pink or orange color, a gold necklace with a pendant, and a metal chain visible around her midsection.

She added to the stunning look with her blonde hair in wavy curls down to just past her shoulders. Completing her ensemble was the blue bandana tied atop her head and dazzling high-top Nike Air Jordans featuring orange, black, and white in the design.

“My third 👁 be looking first. Iykyk.💫,” the photographer’s caption read, and indicated via one of the many hashtags the photos were for “#FlashBackFriday.”

The three images included Lyons in different poses, including her standing tall with arms crossed and delivering a look to viewers. A second photo had the WWE star crouching near the ground with one hand resting on the other and another serious stare toward the camera.

The final image showed Lyons standing again, this time looking away from the camera with a hand against her hair and the other resting on her chest.

Nikkita Lyons to appear at NXT Vengeance Day

As mentioned, NXT’s former Women’s Champion Rose was released by WWE due to her NSFW fan page content being outside of what her deal with WWE allowed her to put online.

Rose dropped her championship earlier this week to Roxanne Perez, which opens the door for contenders, including Zoey Starks, Cora Jade, and Lyons, to challenge for the title.

Recently, Lyons was in full promotion mode on social media for her upcoming appearance at NXT Vengeance Day in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s the third annual edition of Vengeance Day, with the 2022 edition taking place this past February. It featured several matches, including Rose making an appearance ringside in support of her Toxic Attraction allies, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

The next edition of Vengeance Day arrives on Saturday, February 4, at the Spectrum Center, but matches have yet to be revealed. Lyons could be in a feud with her former friend and tag partner, Starks, something entirely different, or not even on the card.

Nikkita Lyons’ workout routine includes kickboxing

At 5-foot-8, Lyons has shown an impressive combination of power and quick-striking moves when competing in NXT matches. Much of that is thanks to her background in taekwondo which she began training in at 5.

She’s earned a black belt in taekwondo and continues incorporating various kickboxing moves into her workouts. A video that appears on YouTube features Nikkita engaging in punches with a trainer inside an Octagon for UFC training or using a punching bag to throw jabs and various kicks.

Lyons regularly shares some of her boxing or kickboxing sessions on Instagram, letting fans know it’s a favorite way to stay fit and ring-ready.

The various moves are helpful for Lyons in terms of her cardio conditioning and toning her body. Fans have also seen her incorporate some unique kicking or striking moves into her matches, making her a formidable opponent for anyone she faces.

With NXT considered the first step towards WWE stars getting on Raw or SmackDown, Lyons continues to prove she’s one of the most talented newcomers on the roster. It should only be a matter of time before she brings her style and skills to the main roster.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.