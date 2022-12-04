WWE NXT star Nikkita Lyons appears in an Instagram video for her followers. Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

Nikkita Lyons brought forth several sizzling new images on social media, dazzling fans as she modeled a stunning piece of lingerie.

The 23-year-old WWE NXT star wore a gorgeous olive green bustier bodysuit with intricate designs stitched throughout the item.

It featured two thin shoulder straps connected via curvy designs to the bustier’s top, with a center portion of the item showing some of Nikkita’s midsection.

In her first image, she had a plaid throw or blanket wrapped around one shoulder and off the other, with the comfortable item hanging down her leg.

A second image had Nikkita sans blanket, standing proudly as she looked toward the camera with her hands on her hips, revealing her physique and the gorgeous lingerie.

Her wavy blonde locks fell to her shoulders as she looked at something off-camera, with her eyeliner and lashes dark. Nikkita also wore a darker shade of lipstick for the stunning image.

“It’s an energy field,” Nikkita wrote in the caption, including star emojis and “iykyk #magic.”

Nikkita gave credit to photographer J.R. Hutter for capturing her in the attire. Hutter has photographed several other popular wrestling stars, including Lacey Evans, Scarlett Bordeaux, Chelsea Green, Toni Storm, and Gigi Dolin.

Fans react to Nikkita’s stunning lingerie pics

While Nikkita doesn’t have the staggering number of Instagram fans as WWE superstars like Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, or Charlotte Flair, she’s continuing to grow her fanbase. She currently boasts 771,000 IG followers and counting.

As of this writing, Nikkita’s lingerie pics had plenty of reactions, with over 1,768 comments and 113,000 likes. Many fans flooded the comment section to praise the WWE star’s look.

“Olive looks so good on you,” one fan remarked, with another saying, “Looking good girl!!! Love that color!!!” with flame emojis.

Another fan referred to Nikkita’s look as “Absolutely majestic.”

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

“Oh my goodness WOW 🔥👏Bellissima ❤️😮,” wrote another commenter in admiration of Nikkita’s lingerie visuals.

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

Nikkita Lyons uses kickboxing workouts for fitness

Nikkita currently excels in the WWE NXT ring, and some of her skills are thanks to her background in Taekwondo and kickboxing sessions.

She continues with her various training, honing her skills while getting an effective cardio and body-toning workout. Nikkita regularly shares clips on her official Instagram showing off some of her sparring sessions and other moves.

“awaken the warrior within 🦁 if you know who you are & what you stand for, other people’s opinions don’t matter. Keep your core circle, & keep pushing 🗣,” she wrote in the caption for one IG post, as she showed off forceful kicks and striking moves in an MMA workout.

In a YouTube video after a sparring session, she mentioned her mom put her in Taekwondo at a young age as she needed discipline. Nikkita says she loved it and “never missed a day,” earning a black belt by age 8.

“From there, I got back into dance, obviously. Got back into music, acting, whatever. I always continued fighting. I just loved it. I don’t like running. I make myself run, but you know, mitt work, that’s cardio. That’s like great cardio,” she indicated.

The continued pursuit of her Taekwondo and fight training has certainly helped her, as she’s among the talented stars on WWE NXT’s roster and will likely hold championships in the future.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.