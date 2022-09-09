WWE’s Natalya Neidhart in patriotic bikini enjoys pool time

WWE’s Natalya during an appearance in the ring for NXT. Pic credit: WWE on USA/YouTube

WWE superstar Natalya Neidhart recently got time to relax in the pool as she enjoyed a three-day holiday weekend.

The Canadian-American professional wrestler donned a skimpy patriotic bikini for the outdoor occasion, posing for a photo she shared on her Instagram page.

She wore a two-piece swimsuit featuring the stars and stripes along with neon pink straps and lining for various parts of the bikini.

Her top consisted of a dark blue background with white stars on one side and red and white stripes on the opposite side.

The tiny bottoms also had a blue background with white stars in honor of the American flag and neon pink side straps tied off.

With soaking wet hair, Natalya flashed a smile and the peace sign for her fans and followers in front of part of the pool’s glass enclosure and a rock wall.

“Long weekend vibes,” Natalya wrote in her caption, adding heart and peace sign emojis.

Natalya enjoys pool in her skimpy bikini

With millions of followers on Instagram, Natalya’s latest bikini post was quite popular. As of this writing, the WWE superstar had received over 71,000 Likes and 900-plus comments for the image.

It was one of two items Natalya shared on her IG page featuring the patriotic bikini. A day later, she uploaded a quick video clip where she was taking a dip in the pool.

The 40-year-old wrestling star smiles at her camera before leaning back and submerging herself briefly underwater. Natalya eventually reemerges to finish the clip with a seductive stare.

“I recommendddd biting off more you can chew to anyone, I really do,” Natalya wrote in her IG video post’s caption, quoting the Alanis Morissette song You Learn.

Like her other post, Natalya’s bikini video clip was also popular. It was on her IG page for less time than the other post but still picked up over 50,000 Likes and 800-plus comments.

One of those comments came from WWE star Sasha Banks, who has been on a hiatus from the company since walking out at a Raw television show in May.

“Yummm,” Sasha wrote in a comment that had 97 Likes as of this writing.

Pic credit: @natbynature/Instagram

Natalya to participate in big SmackDown match

This past week Natalya had some time to rest and prepare herself for another match, as she’ll be in action again on WWE SmackDown.

On Friday afternoon, WWE revealed that she’d be one of five competitors in a match to determine an opponent for WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at the upcoming Extreme Rules event.

Also in the match will be former champion Ronda Rousey, who lost the belt to Liv at Money in the Bank shortly after successfully defending it against Natalya.

In addition, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, and Lacey Evans are also participants in SmackDown’s Fatal 5-Way match with an opportunity to earn the spot in the Extreme Rules women’s championship match.

Like Ronda, Natalya is a former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, having won the belt from Naomi at SummerSlam 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

Natalya went on to hold the title for a reign of 86 days before losing it to Charlotte Flair on an episode of SmackDown, which appropriately took place in Charlotte, North Carolina. Now she’ll attempt to get herself back into the championship picture.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.