WWE’s Maxxine Dupri stuns in tight bodysuit for SmackDown

WWE SmackDown star Maxxine Dupri showed off several of her bodysuits recently. Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

WWE SmackDown added a sizzling stable with Maximum Male Models, and Maxxine Dupri is amongst the quartet’s superstars in the spotlight.

The former NXT wrestler, Sofia Cromwell, is officially part of the blue brand and has been adding to the entertainment every Friday night alongside Max Dupri, Mace, and Mansoor.

In her latest appearance on Fox, Maxxine was rocking a stunning black bodysuit that extended to her ankles and featured a plunging neckline with two straps over her shoulder.

The toned superstar kept her hair in a ponytail and had her glittery M pendant visible on a silver necklace to add to the look.

“I was born for this,” she wrote in her caption, showing off a screenshot from Friday’s episode of SmackDown as she introduced the Maximum Male Models.

That led to several thousand Likes and numerous comments in admiration of one of the newest members of the blue brand’s roster.

The wrestling star also took to her Instagram Story to share a quick clip of herself from the waist up to give viewers a look at her outfit.

Various fan accounts captured the clip and other shots of Maxxine from WWE’s SmackDown on Friday, September 2.

One of the highlights (below) shows Maxxine making her entrance with Max Dupri and Maximum Male Models in her black bodysuit.

Maxxine rocked different bodysuit to promote her brand

It was the second bodysuit that Maxxine showed on her Instagram in the past few days. On Friday, she posted a video set to music by A J. W A V Y in which she did various poses for a photo shoot while seated on a luggage cart.

This particular bodysuit was a light gray and ended in shorts on her legs. Maxxine kept her hair down and wore a stylish pair of red and white Nikes on her feet to add to the gorgeous look.

The Instagram video clip featuring Maxxine posing on the cart had over 4,700 Likes and 50-plus comments over a day. The SmackDown star continues building her fanbase, as she currently appears on the TV show. Her Instagram is presently at 62,000 followers but is likely to continue growing as she makes appearances.

The above IG video promoted Jaunty, a clothing brand that Maxxine, real name Sydney Zmrzel, owns, according to the brand’s official Instagram bio.

Maxxine and models appeared on SmackDown

This past Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured the Maximum Male Models in an exclusive segment and a match. Once again, they attempted to conduct a backstage photo shoot, and Max was offended that someone interrupted.

However, he suggested that his models, Mansoor and Mace, would show everyone that “Hit Row sucks,” just like the phrase someone spraypainted on their tour bus said.

Maxxine, wearing her black bodysuit, didn’t speak much during the exclusive segment (below). Still, the WWE bombshell assisted in making sure the models looked just right, continuing to add to the allure of this Friday night faction.

Another segment during the show featured Maximum Male Models making their in-ring debut, but unfortunately, it was unsuccessful. The tag team battled their rivals Hit Row and lost via pinfall.

Max and Maxxine were on the outside, trying to offer their team support. The segment didn’t end there, as Los Lotharios also got involved, helping MMM against Hit Row.

However, Street Profits rushed in for a save to help clear the ring of MMM and Los Lotharios before offering a hand to help up Hit Row. Based on the brawl, this could be the setup for an eight-man tag match coming to SmackDown soon.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.