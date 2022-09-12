WWE’s Maxxine Dupri sizzles in tight pants for SmackDown appearance

WWE SmackDown sensation Maxxine Dupri poses for a selfie on social media. Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

Maxxine Dupri continues to captivate fans as she makes regular appearances on WWE’s blue brand, ever since leaving behind her Sofia Cromwell persona on NXT.

Maxxine, real name Sydney Zmrzel, was back again with the Maximum Male Models on SmackDown, this time even getting involved in some of the action from ringside.

She rocked tight beige pants with a unique butterfly cutout in the front center for her latest outfit. That cutout featured what appeared to be shiny gold trim to accentuate the intricate design further.

Maxxine wore a matching beige long-sleeved crop top with a plunging neckline and the same butterfly cutout on the side.

For accessories, the SmackDown star wore several gorgeous necklaces, including two gold chain necklaces on display.

As with her previous appearances, the Director of Talent for MMM had her makeup on point and hair styled up, going with the short look she usually wears for the show.

“Main character diaries,” Maxxine wrote in a caption for an Instagram post as she posed against some ring ropes for a SmackDown set piece.

Maxxine shows off SmackDown outfit, MMM arrival

Maxxine has been gaining popularity with every TV appearance she makes on WWE’s SmackDown every Friday. As of this report, the former NXT star has an Instagram with 69,000 followers, which will continue to grow the more she’s involved in the blue brand.

The IG post above was one of several pieces of content she shared with fans and followers. Ahead of WWE SmackDown, she posed a fun video clip to her IG featuring herself walking alongside her MMM allies Mansoor, Mace, and Max Dupri.

“We have arrived,” she wrote in her caption, with the clip set to a Spanish remix of Armani White’s Billie Eilish song and the video shifting from regular motion to slow-motion before it ends.

She took to her Instagram Story to share several slides of herself in the outfit, including a quick video clip as she gives a closeup of her top, makeup, and necklaces in what appears to be a backstage area at this past Friday’s SmackDown venue.

Another slide had her showing off the outfit in a selfie, and she’d added her “M” pendant that she wears for SmackDown.

Maxxine headed towards debut match on SmackDown?

On this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown, viewers saw the Maximum Male Models in their second match. The previous SmackDown featured them in their debut against recent rivals, Hit Row, and they came up unsuccessful.

For their second match, they teamed up with fellow tag team Los Lotharios to take on Hit Row and Street Profits for an eight-man tag team battle.

At ringside was Maxxine with her brother Max and Hit Row’s B-Fab. One segment of the match had Maxxine get onto the ring apron to run some interference, attempting to distract one of MMM’s opponents.

B-Fab yanked Maxxine by the leg, causing her to drop down, and the two women got into a verbal interaction outside the ring. Max came over to get between the two women and ultimately got kicked in the head by one of Hit Row from the ring.

Ultimately, Hit Row and the Profits collected another big win, with Maximum Male Models suffering a second-straight loss on the blue brand.

Based on the chaos at ringside, it seems the feud between Maxxine Dupri and B-Fab could just be getting started. It might even lead to both women getting involved as they team up with their respective tag teams or battle in a one-on-one match on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.