WWE’s Maxxine Dupri sizzles in thigh-skimming skirt for SmackDown

WWE superstar Maxxine Dupri showed off several unique outfits ahead of her latest SmackDown appearance, including a white-hot outfit featuring a short skirt and cutoff top.

The Director of Talent for Maximum Male Models took to her Instagram Story to give a quick video of the outfit she was rocking for her TV appearance.

Dupri, real name Sydney Zmrzel, wore a thigh-skimming pinstripe skirt along with a matching low-cut cutoff top. She kept a leather jacket and a pair of sleek black boots.

A sparkling “M” hanging around her neck to represent Maxxine or Maximum Male Models helped add some shiny glitz to the WWE bombshell’s look.

In her quick IG Story clip, Dupri moves her camera phone around to capture the entire outfit showing off her top, midsection, and legs as she keeps one knee bent.

The scorching hot outfit was what Dupri wore during an in-ring segment on SmackDown, which didn’t go quite as planned for the MMM group.

The Maximum Male Models has been stunning fans since showing up on SmackDown with the group and helping introduce their SummerSlam swimwear collection. Her recent appearances may have some fans wondering if she’ll stay with MMM or branch off on her own.

Dupri and MMM appeared on SmackDown

Friday’s episode of SmackDown featured an appearance from the Maximum Male Models with Maxxine Dupri standing in the ring with her brother Max Dupri and their models Mansoor and Mace.

The Toronto fans took exception to the segment, showering the group with boos and jeers. However, the segment was soon interrupted by Hit Row, who came to the ring.

Max Dupri called out the group for interrupting and even dissed them as suitable model material. That led to Hit Row taking out Mansoor and Mace and Max and Maxxine fleeing the ring.

A Hit Row hip-hop performance ensued on SmackDown, but this seems to start a tag team feud between the two groups.

Maxxine Dupri in other SmackDown clips

Even though Max and Maxxine got run out of the ring by Hit Row, it seems the Director of Talent stuck around to watch their performance.

WWE uploaded a video clip featuring the MMM star enjoying the show and dancing a bit. Maxxine also posted the clip on her official Instagram page.

It wasn’t the first time Maxxine has expressed interest in another tag team. A previous MMM backstage segment was interrupted by Los Lotharios, who showed some interest in Maxxine.

An exclusive clip arrived via WWE’s YouTube featuring Max confronting his sister backstage for what happened. After he left the scene, Los Lotharios showed up to chat with Maxxine again, without the rest of MMM there.

Since Maxxine Dupri is the official Director of Talent, it makes sense that she’d continue looking at adding additional stars to Maximum Male Models. However, it already appears to be causing friction between her and her brother, which could lead to issues down the road.

With that in mind, the tag team division is heating up. Based on that, many fans will continue to tune in to see what’s next for Maxxine, Max, and the MMM group on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.