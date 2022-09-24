WWE’s Maxxine Dupri sizzles in leather bodysuit for SmackDown

WWE star Maxxine Dupri shares a selfie to show off makeup and hair in April 2022. Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

WWE superstar Maxxine Dupri made another stunning appearance with the Maximum Male Models as part of the latest edition of SmackDown.

The 5-foot-8 wrestling star wore a full black sleek leather bodysuit as part of her latest appearance ringside with the group.

The bodysuit featured a sleeveless look for the MMM Director of Talent. She also wore a pair of open-toed chunky heels as part of the gorgeous outfit.

For accessories, Maxxine had on an elegant wristwatch and shiny necklace complete with her trademark sparkly “M” hanging from it.

The WWE Germany Instagram shared an image of Maxxine (below) as she stood ringside with camera in hand during her part in Friday’s show.

The wrestling star, formerly part of WWE’s NXT roster, captured snaps of the models as they competed in the ring.

Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

Maxxine also took to her Instagram Story to show a closer look video of her outfit backstage.

Who is Maxxine Dupri on SmackDown?

Fans saw Maxxine, real name Sydney Zmrzel, debut on Friday’s blue brand over a month ago. She worked under the name Sofia Cromwell for NXT, alongside Robert Stone.

She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, and is believed to be 25, per online reports. She’s a former dancer and cheerleader who worked with the Phoenix Suns in the NBA and Los Angeles Rams in the NFL.

Based on her various Instagram posts, Maxxine is good friends with NXT superstar Tiffany Stratton, as the duo hangs out when they can.

Maxxine’s also all about fashion, just like her MMM gimmick. She has her own company called Jaunty, which she regularly promotes. They sell a variety of clothes for women, including bikinis, dresses, skirts, jumpsuits, activewear, and more.

She initially debuted with the group Maximum Male Models, with her brother Max Dupri nowhere to be seen. However, he returned a week later, surprising fans who thought he might be on the outs with WWE, or at least not part of the gimmick.

Since the group’s arrival, the MMM tag team has been unsuccessful in their matches for SmackDown, losing to Hit Row and, more recently, New Day.

Maxxine appears during SmackDown match

Friday’s WWE SmackDown occurred at Salt Lake City, Utah’s Vivint Smart Home Arena. During the show, the Maximum Male Models, Mansoor and Mace, were in action against New Day.

Maxxine was ringside along with the group’s boss, Max Dupri. Maxxine captured shots of their tag team with a camera around her neck from ringside, but ultimately things went bad for MMM.

According to Wrestling News, the match lasted just over two minutes, with New Day’s Xavier Woods capturing a quick pinfall to win it.

As seen in the highlight clip above, Max wasn’t too happy with how things went down and walked away from the group following the match. He previously teased his former persona, LA Knight, during a locker room segment, so that could be on the way.

That might mean that Maxxine is left in charge of Maximum Male Models, unless she breaks away on her own for a singles career. She’ll likely continue to do her best to distract MMM’s opponents rather than her team as she roams the ringside area.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.