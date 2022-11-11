WWE’s Maxxine Dupri rocks casual attire in sweet birthday post for boyfriend

WWE star Maxxine Dupri poses in a selfie on her Instagram in April 2022. Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

Sydney Zmrzel, currently starring in WWE as Maxxine Dupri, shared a sweet series of photos as a special shoutout to her boyfriend on his birthday.

The 25-year-old wrestling star posted photos to her official Instagram, featuring her and her boyfriend in casual attire from her clothing brand.

Seated on a bed, Maxxine wore all-white clothing, including a loose-fitting crop top and white pants. She finished her look with a pair of white sneakers featuring a few contrasting shades of grey on the bottom portion.

Based on tags in her IG post, Maxxine was wearing items from Jaunty, the clothing brand she launched several years ago.

In the first of two photos, Maxxine’s boyfriend is planting a kiss on the side of her forehead as her long wavy locks flow down onto her loose shirt.

A second image has Maxxine looking lovingly at her boyfriend, who is rocking some dark shades under his baseball cap. Both photos have Maxxine seated on a light-grey surface, possibly a mattress, with darker grey walls behind her.

“happy birthday amore,” Maxxine wrote in the caption for her post.

Who is Maxxine Dupri’s boyfriend?

Based on another tag in her Instagram post, Maxxine’s boyfriend is Anthony Luke. He’s a professional football player in the Canadian Football League (CFL), currently playing defensive end for Montreal Alouettes.

Ahead of the CFL, Luke played college football for the San Diego State Aztecs. Based on his CFL profile, he was born in Roseville, California.

Maxxine is from Phoenix, Arizona, but the WWE SmackDown star was also a cheerleader with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams from 2017 through 2019.

On his official Instagram, he shared a series of pics below, including a throwback of him side-by-side with Maxxine. In his caption, he wrote he was “26” with a pair of praying hands, showing thanks for his latest birthday.

Maxxine and her boyfriend promote her Jaunty brand

While Maxxine Dupri currently appears as the ringside valet for Maximum Male Models on WWE’s SmackDown, she also owns a fashion brand called Jaunty.

According to AZ Republic, she launched Jaunty as an online fashion boutique in January 2019. That was while she was a dancer with the Phoenix Suns, just before her arrival to train for and work with WWE.

“The number one thing I always want people to feel is sexy and confident. It’s for the go-getters. I like the idea of creating something that people can wear for any occasion that fits them, is sexy and well-fitted but also comfortable,” she told AZ Republic about her brand.

“I’ve always had a muscular build. I wanted something that fit a full-grown woman that still shops in that junior style and pieces that I always wanted and I can never find or couldn’t fit my body,” she also shared.

Items available for her Jaunty label on their webpage include their oversized denim jacket, bodysuit, off-the-shoulder crop top, and a sizzling Bordeaux set.

Along with her brand’s online boutique, Maxxine also has a brick-and-mortar shop for Jaunty in Scottsdale, Arizona, allowing customers to see items in person and shop.

Maxxine regularly promotes items from her collections on her Instagram, such as the ensemble below. Some of the pieces she models on IG might appear as part of her attire for WWE appearances.

Based on her boyfriend’s IG post (above), he seems highly supportive of Maxxine’s Jaunty brand. In his carousel, Luke shared a photo of himself wearing a grey Jaunty shirt and posing near the logo.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.