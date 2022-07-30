WWE’s Maxxine Dupri in G-string bikini goes buns out for ‘Maximum behavior’

Maxxine Dupri debuted on WWE SmackDown as Director of Talent for Maximum Male Models. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

WWE SmackDown newcomer Maxxine Dupri is bringing the summer heat to fans, and not only during her segments with the Maximum Male Models.

Ahead of another SmackDown appearance, she showed followers some “Maximum behavior” on social media, flaunting her fit bikini body in several gorgeous photos.

In an Instagram post (below), Dupri models a skimpy tan two-piece swimsuit with black trim and straps in her sizzling snap, giving a sideways pose with both hands resting atop her head.

She’s also providing fans a rear-view shot, which likely caused temperatures to soar in many locations, despite many viewers probably having the air conditioning turned on.

It was the latest glimpse at the tremendous photo skills of Miami and Orlando photographer John “J.R.” Hutter, whom Dupri gave credit for the photo.

She also included tags for The Bronzing Place for helping with her spray tan and I.AM.GIA, the makers of her Ava G String Bikini Bottom and top.

The triangle bikini top features a tie halter neck and underbust tie with GIA hardware in the middle. The low-rise bikini bottoms also feature GIA hardware on either side, with the item’s backside providing a cheeky view.

Over on photographer J.R. Hutter’s Instagram page, he provided an additional look at Dupri rocking the same bikini from a different angle.

In the photo, Dupri faces forward, posing on what appears to be a boardwalk with water nearby. Dupri keeps one hand on her hair and the other relaxed by her side as she gives a serious stare at the viewer.

“Out on the water with #wwe #smackdown star @maxxinedupri in #melbournefl!” Hutter wrote in the IG post’s caption.

Ahead of the photos arriving on Instagram, Maxxine Dupri shared a video from Hutton previewing the behind-the-scenes of the bikini shoot. She also gave fans an “up close and personal” series of selfies just as she made her SmackDown debut.

Dupri picked up new role with WWE SmackDown

As of this writing, Dupri is still gaining traction and popularity with fans, as she only recently debuted on WWE SmackDown. However, her heat-seeking IG post picked up nearly 8,000 Likes and about 200 comments as of this report.

Dupri, real name Sydney Zmrzel, was previously featured on WWE NXT programming as Sofia Cromwell, an associate and ringside valet for Mr. Stone and Von Wagner.

“Clever as the devil and twice as pretty.” pic.twitter.com/k0utfgwJqH — Mr. Stone (@MrStoneWWE) July 17, 2022

However, she made a surprising debut during last week’s WWE SmackDown when she appeared in a backstage segment featuring the Maximum Male Models (MMM). The former NXT star introduced herself to fans as Maxxine Dupri, Director of Talent at MMM.

During a previous SmackDown episode, MMM’s manager, Max Dupri, revealed his sister would be arriving soon.

During her debut segment, Dupri stood in front of MMM’s Mace and Mansoor, informing fans they’d be revealing a new beachwear collection on the July 29th episode of SmackDown.

As of this report, Mace and Mansoor have not seen any wrestling action as MMM. Their next segment will likely be an in-ring feature on the show, with the possibility of another tag team getting involved.

Based on her IG posts and captivating look, Maxxine Dupri will probably be getting plenty of attention too, even with the men modeling swimsuits.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.