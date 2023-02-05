Maxxine Dupri continues to dazzle and amaze her fans with an array of stunning outfits, some of which she shares online.

As the manager of the Maximum Male Models (MMM) appearing on WWE SmackDown, she’s revealed some stylish and eye-catching outfits on the blue brand, which may be part of her everyday wardrobe.

The latest ensemble was for a new shoot apart from WWE and featured Maxxine, real name Sydney Zmrzel, as she donned a long-sleeved white crop top and pair of sleek black panties.

Adding to the showstopping look was her pair of nearly knee-high black boots with ties near the top and metal hardware or decoration also visible on the top and toe area.

Maxxine also wore black shades, which had a squarish appearance for one part of the frames.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Accessories included several small hoop earrings and thin gold necklaces hanging around her neck, one of which featured a cross.

Maxxine dons stunning attire for the latest shoot

With slicked back hairstyle, the WWE star struck several poses as she positioned herself lying on her hip on a floor in an all-white room. Her makeup included pink lipstick and dark eyebrows, with her eyes not visible due to the dark shades.

She holds a serious look in the images, much like she might instruct MMM’s Mansoor and Mace to do for some of their photo shoots.

“quiet on set,” she wrote in her latest caption for the three-picture carousel post.

Maxxine’s recent fashion promotions

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Maxxine’s outfits from her brand, Jaunty, which she regularly models and promotes. However, her latest Instagram posts have featured different clothing brands from hers.

In her “quiet on set” IG post, Maxxine has tagged The Foxy Kind. Like Maxxine and her Jaunty boutique, this clothing brand is located in Arizona, where Maxxine resides.

Foxy Kind primarily sells tops, bottoms, dresses, and rompers for women. It’s possible she was wearing the brand’s Here For It Top, which is available for $61 through the website in sizes extra small through extra large.

In another IG post, Maxxine shared a short clip of herself with flowing blonde hair in a bright pink sleeveless and shoulderless top or dress.

The video, set to a mix of the songs Naughty Girl and Woman, is shown through a videographer’s screen view as Maxxine spins and does a bit of modeling.

For the above IG post, Maxxine tagged Show Me Your Mumu, based out of Venice Beach, California. The brand describes itself as “Clothing for carefree adventurers” in its official Twitter bio.

The Show Me Your Mumu website offers a variety of items, including dresses, denim, swimwear, and sweaters. Additionally, they have items for those involved in weddings and selections specifically for maternity, kids, or plus sizes.

Maxxine hasn’t revealed if or how she’s working with these brands, as she has her own to promote. However, it seems possible she wanted to get their attention or send other people their way by showcasing these stunning looks.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.