WWE’s Maryse Mizanin stuns in bikini top with question for fans

WWE star Maryse Mizanin, fresh off a relaxing vacation with her husband, superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, is reminiscing about their fun in the sun and seems ready to return.

The duo visited Cabo San Lucas within the past few weeks, with Maryse sharing various images and videos from the trip as she enjoyed the beach in skimpy bikinis.

She shared another stunning photo from their trip on her official Instagram, as she looked to be in vacation mode and ready for the beach or hanging out poolside at a resort.

The 39-year-old wrestling bombshell posed in front of a unique wooden door, wearing a purple bikini top with a metal clasp in the middle, which showed off some of her curves to fans.

She paired it with a thigh-skimming skirt featuring a stylish white and brown pattern, which looked perfect for a tropical getaway. In addition, the wrestling star wore beige open-toed sandals and had a large bag on the floor next to her, ready for wherever she was heading.

Maryse also wore a pair of dark shades and had her hair uniquely braided, with two braids flowing down her shoulders and chest.

“Is it time to go back to Cabo?” Maryse asked in her IG caption, prompting a lot of feedback from fans and followers.

The post quickly picked up over 50,000 Likes, suggesting that fans liked seeing the former WWE Divas champion as she enjoyed Cabo.

Fans react to Maryse’s Cabo vacation pic

With Maryse asking her Cabo question, she got plenty of comments on her post, as there were over 300 as of this writing. However, many were of the emoji-type or reactions to her sizzling vacation look.

“Very fine as always,” one fan remarked, adding many heart emojis in admiration of the image.

One commenter said they had the same question as Maryse when boarding the plane to come home from Cabo.

“If we get more pics of you then yes, it is time to go back,” another fan said in responding to Maryse’s question.

Several weeks ago, Monsters and Critics reported about Maryse and The Miz enjoying Cabo as a getaway while many of their wrestling colleagues were going to Cardiff, Wales, for WWE’s Clash at the Castle. The Miz wasn’t a participant in the big event, but it seems something could be on the way for him.

Maryse has been absent from WWE Raw

Over the past few months, fans saw Maryse making some appearances on WWE Raw on Mondays, as she was part of the buildup to Miz’s big SummerSlam match against Logan Paul.

However, the former Divas champ hasn’t been on recent episodes, with Miz instead palling around with his ally Ciampa.

Miz got a significant opportunity on a recent episode of Raw, fighting Bobby Lashley in a steel cage match for the United States Championship.

However, Miz got distracted as he attempted to climb over the cage and descend to the floor for the win. His recent nemesis, Dexter Lumis, appeared from under the ring, looking up at him. That caused Miz to go back into the cage and eventually lose the match to Lashley.

Following the match, Lumis abducted Miz bringing him backstage for unknown reasons. The feud has been interesting so far, and one has to wonder if Lumis might take his stalking to extreme levels by showing up at Miz and Maryse’s home next.

With WWE’s Extreme Rules on the way for October, it seems this could be another match for The Miz and possibly another ringside appearance for his lovely wife, Maryse.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE Extreme Rules streams on Peacock on Saturday, September 8, at 8/7c.