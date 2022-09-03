WWE’s Maryse Mizanin sizzles in bikini for Cabo getaway with The Miz

Maryse Mizanin at MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

WWE’s “It Couple,” Maryse Mizanin and husband Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, enjoyed a vacation in paradise and shared some of the stunning images from their trip with fans and followers.

Taking to her Instagram page and Story, Maryse showed photos and videos taken while enjoying a gorgeous beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 39-year-old wrestling star was rocking oversized Alexander McQueen shades and had her hair partially braided. She also had a visible gold “MM” pendant on a thin necklace hanging around her neck.

For her swimsuit, Maryse wore a colorful string bikini featuring a mix of light blue, green, and white curvy shapes on the top and bottoms as she spent time at the beach with The Miz.

A video Maryse shared on her Instagram Story has her without sunglasses and in the water. Her husband enters the frame, and Maryse plants a sweet kiss on his forehead.

She also shared several quick clips as she panned the beach scenery. The videos show crashing waves, large rocky areas, and a glimpse of civilization nearby, spotlighting what looks like a relaxing time away from WWE.

Fans react to Maryse Mizanin and The Miz’s Cabo pics

With WWE’s Maryse sharing some of the same IG Story photos above on her official Instagram page, it brought plenty of reactions from her fans. Her photo series post had over 90,000 Likes and 700-plus comments as of this writing.

“Luckiest man in the world… @mikethemiz,” a fan commented, including heart and flame emojis.

“Still crazy how both of y’all fell for each other the first time y’all seen each other in the Divas Search,” a fan wrote, referring to the couple meeting years ago when Maryse was a contestant in the 2006 WWE Raw Diva Search.

“Words cannot express how happy you two as a couple makes me. I always love seeing couples who are meant to be together always,” another fan remarked about The Miz and Maryse.

Couple isn’t featured at WWE’s Clash at the Castle

WWE’s upcoming Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday will feature at least six scheduled matches on the card, including Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defending the title against Shayna Baszler.

A six-woman tag team match features Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair battling Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

The main event match has Roman Reigns putting his undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre.

While The Miz was involved in WWE’s major event in July, SummerSlam, he and his wife aren’t currently booked for Clash at the Castle. It’s always possible they could appear in some capacity, although they may be enjoying some much-needed time away from the wrestling world.

The Miz appeared on WWE’s recent Raw episode with his ally Ciampa and seems to still be getting stalked by Dexter Lumis, who has yet to debut in a match or make any major statements.

A segment featured The Miz and Ciampa walking backstage past a security guard who initially appeared to be Lumis in the video clip (below). Upon turning back to check, The Miz and Ciampa saw someone else standing there, indicating that Lumis seems to be winning when it comes to his mind games with The Miz.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.