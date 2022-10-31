WWE’s Mandy Rose slays in corset and fishnets for killer costume

WWE NXT star Mandy Rose revealed a killer costume to celebrate Halloween. Pic credit: WWE

With Halloween here, WWE superstars are sharing all sorts of clever, creative, and stunning costumes they’ve donned to celebrate the season.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is the latest to show off some sizzling attire, with a killer costume she revealed on her official Instagram.

The 32-year-old wrestling star, Amanda Rose Saccomanno, wore an eye-catching red satin corset with a bow in the center.

Her wavy locks fell towards her midsection, with Rose wearing black fishnet tights and panties as part of her gorgeous look. She completed it with a pair of stylish red boots matching her corset.

She had expertly styled makeup, including dark eyeliner, eye shadow, and a pink shade of lipstick. Rose sat in a throne-like chair for five poses, several of which featured her holding a sharp-looking knife with a red handle.

A few images also featured Rose wearing a darker red mask over her eyes, which gave a dazzling look perfect for a masquerade party.

“Happy Halloween,” she wrote in her caption, tagging Paul Dimarco for capturing the visuals and crediting Jamie Conrad as her hair and makeup stylist.

Fans react to Mandy Rose’s stunning costume

WWE superstar Mandy Rose boasts an impressive following of 3.2 million followers on Instagram, putting plenty of eyeballs on anything she posts to her page. Rose’s stunning Halloween costume photo series tallied over 46,000 Likes and 650-plus comments as of this writing.

One fan commented that Rose looked “very gorgeous” in her costume and wished Happy Halloween back to her.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

“omg I’m speechless you look awesome I love it,” another fan wrote in the comments, adding flame and loving emojis.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

“And this is why there’s Toxic Attraction, and then there’s everybody else,” an individual commented, referring to Mandy’s NXT group featuring Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

All three were recently in action, with Gigi and Jayne competing as part of a women’s battle royal for an NXT house show in Melbourne, Florida. Others involved in the match included Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, and Cora Jade, who dressed up in a stunning AJ Lee costume.

The winner of the match was Thea Hail, earning a main event match against Rose for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Rose fought off her challenger, successfully retaining the championship she’s held for over a year.

Mandy Rose among Pricklee ambassadors

Due to her large following on Instagram, Rose can promote her WWE matches, fitness programs, and various products, including Pricklee. Based on the multiple links in her Instagram bio, Rose appears to be one of the Pricklee ambassadors.

Pricklee is a refreshing beverage featuring cactus water that provides antioxidants. The company’s website details show that their drinks have more natural antioxidants than a cup of green tea and help with skin health, immunity, and recovery.

With Rose, a fitness enthusiast, it would make sense she promotes a product that can help people stay hydrated and improve their health. In addition to that, she and her fiance, Sabatino Piscitelli, offer a fitness program to help others get in fantastic shape.

With her mic skills for WWE’s NXT, her line of Amarose skincare products, and Damandyz Donutz business with pal Sonya Deville, Mandy is a promotional powerhouse inside and outside the wrestling ring.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.