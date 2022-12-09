WWE superstar Mandy Rose showed fans several pics from her fitness magazine appearance. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

WWE star Mandy Rose wowed fans once again as she revealed several stunning shots from her appearance in a fitness magazine’s swimsuit issue.

The NXT Women’s Champion shared the gorgeous shots on social media from her Fitness Gurls shoot at the beach. Rose appears in the 2022 swimsuit issue.

For her latest pics, the popular wrestling star rocked a light blue crop top featuring a red collar and sleeve trim with the words “Do What Makes You Happy” and a colorful rainbow above the phrase. The top revealed Rose’s toned and tanned midsection.

A vibrant yellow thong bikini was the other half of Rose’s beachwear as she shared a shot of herself kneeling in the sand at a beautiful beach and adjusting her squarish shades.

The second photo has Rose standing in the sand, hands atop her head with long brown waves of hair flowing down her sides.

“Check out my new spread in @fitnessgurls 2022 swimsuit issue! 😎” Rose wrote in her caption, tagging Harry LHGFX Photography for capturing her shots and Kristen Lonie Swimwear, makers of her bikini.

Fans react to Mandy Rose’s swimsuit magazine reveal

With Rose revealing her newest swimsuit pics for Fitness Gurls magazine, many fans flooded the comment section of her Instagram post. As of this writing, she’d received over 39,000 likes with 400-plus comments to admire her sizzling beach shots.

“SOOO BEAUTIFUL,” one fan wrote, including emojis with stars in the eyes, while another asked, “What can’t she do?”

“you look fantastic,” another fan told Rose in the comments, while a fourth commenter proclaimed she has “The Best Body in WWE and professional Wrestling.”

Mandy Rose discussed her fitness with M&F magazine

With Rose as the leader of Toxic Attraction and among the longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champions in the history of the belt, she has to stay ready for all opponents or threats to her title reign.

This run with NXT is her second time with the brand, typically used for establishing new talent before they head to the main rosters of Raw and SmackDown. Rose had been part of WWE’s main roster for several years before returning to NXT in July 2021.

Rose shared some of her fitness insights and the things she does to stay healthy with Muscle & Fitness, including how often she trains, how much cardio she does, and the importance of recovery.

At that time, she said she would work out five or six days a week, which was often tricky due to having multiple WWE shows in different areas as part of her busy schedule.

Rose also mentioned she combined heavy lifting with some cardio but typically would keep cardio sessions to about 25 minutes.

“Right now, I do a little more cardio because I tend to eat more with the crazy schedule—I can’t diet as much as I used to,” she said. “Cardio is a good way for me to warm up and acts almost as therapy for me.”

Rose added that she’d usually try to hit two different body parts during a workout session, and her legs were her favorite body part to train. However, she also stressed the importance of recovery and additional work on her body.

“Recovery is very important with how much we train,” she said. “Rest for me is No. 1 because I need my seven to eight hours of sleep every night. And whenever I can get body work done, like a massage or chiropractor session, I do it.”

Rose may have modified some of the above concepts more recently to better suit her current situation. However, she clearly stays dedicated to her health and fitness, based on workout clips, like the IG post above, and her incredible physique in and out of the wrestling ring.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.