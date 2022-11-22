WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose looked stunning in her latest set of photos. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

WWE superstar Mandy Rose revealed a stunning look for her fans and followers as she posed in a bodysuit or swimsuit with a large mirror behind her.

The one-piece item was a dark color with a sleek, shiny look. It featured thin shoulder straps, a plunging top, and a thong back portion.

Rose posed for two photos she shared on her official Instagram, as she stood holding onto a full-length mirror in either a living room or bedroom for her first pic.

The NXT Women’s Champion is facing toward the large mirror and holding it with both hands in her first pic. She’s turned her head to look back over her shoulder, smirking at viewers, with the angle also revealing her incredible physique, including muscular arms and legs.

In her second pic, she’s turned away from the mirror, with one hand on her hip and the other resting behind her head as her long flowing hair falls to the side and below her waist. She’s facing toward the viewer while providing a bit of a posterior shot due to the angle she’s standing in.

She wore no accessories beyond a small thin bracelet and kept her makeup to dark eyeliner and lashes with light pink lipstick.

“The magic is in you,” Rose wrote in her IG post’s caption.

Fans react to Mandy Rose’s photos

With her Instagram boasting 3.3 million followers, it’s no surprise that many of Rose’s friends, fans, and followers stopped by to give their reactions. As of this writing, the NXT Women’s Champion had over 215,000 likes and 2,800-plus comments.

“Mirror Mirror on the wall, who’s the hottest champ of [them] all😍,” one fan wrote in a clever comment.

“You reward your fans a million times over and then some,” another fan wrote to praise Rose’s pics.

“Omg absolutely stunning,” another individual remarked, adding multiple loving and wow face emojis to go with the comment.

Mandy Rose’s fitness routine involves HIIT

Rose looks amazing in her latest photos and whenever she makes appearances on WWE’s TV programs, including NXT. She credits fitness for getting her into professional wrestling, and it’s kept her ready for the ring or photoshoots. She even offers a training program alongside her fiance, Sabatino Piscitelli, to help others.

“My first love will always be fitness,” she told Muscle and Fitness several years ago, “so I want to share that with as many people as I can.”

During the M&F interview, she also revealed some of the High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts she used at the time. It involved four sets, each of 8 to 10 repetitions of heavy squats, 30-second reps with battle ropes, and four sets of 10 to 12 reps of burpees to pull-ups.

She followed it with three more exercises, also performed in four sets. There were 30 seconds of boxing, four sets of 12 to 15 reps with a medicine ball pushup, and four sets of 30-second reps on and off a rowing machine.

Using HIIT, along with working out with weights and not going overboard with her diet, has likely contributed to Rose being able to keep herself in fantastic shape inside and outside the ring.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.