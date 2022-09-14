WWE’s Mandy Rose sizzles in bodysuit for NXT anniversary show

Mandy Rose appears backstage at WWE NXT’s Heatwave event. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

With WWE NXT 2.0 celebrating its one-year anniversary, Mandy Rose made a statement in more ways than one, as she and Toxic Attraction appeared for an in-ring segment.

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion wore a stunning bodysuit in the ring along with her allies. The light brown sleeveless one-piece item hugged Rose’s curves and showed off the champ’s sculpted arms, shoulders, and back.

Her hair was straight and flowing rather than braided, changing her look from several weeks ago when she unified the NXT Women’s and NXT UK Women’s Championship belts at Worlds Collide. Rose also wore a light shade of lipstick to go with her bodysuit and dark eye makeup.

Rose shared a series of images of herself modeling the latest NXT attire, with the first of those pics featuring her giving a serious stare with one hand on her hip.

Additional photos have Rose posing with both hands behind her head and giving a sideways pose with a captivating glance toward viewers.

A fourth pic shows the champ with a gorgeous smile as she stands sideways with one hand behind her long brown hair.

She credited the parties and products involved in helping her create the gorgeous look. That included Kristen Bacino, who handled her makeup, and Salty Locks Hair Extensions for assisting with her hairstyle. Rose also credited Andrea Kellaway for capturing her stunning poses via camera.

Based on another tag, Rose suggested she wore a bodysuit from Skims, the shapewear company that reality TV star Kim Kardashian launched in 2019. Rose may have worn the Jelly Sheer Full Bodysuit in Sienna, a yellowish-brown shade available on the website.

Fans react to WWE star’s sizzling look

With an Instagram following of 3.3 million, the latest look from the WWE NXT Women’s Champion received plenty of attention. In about 14 hours, the post had racked up over 78,000 Likes and 900-plus comments.

“No one does a one piece better,” one of Rose’s admirers wrote, adding a flame and smiley face with heart eyes as emojis.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

“The hottest looking champion in wrestling,” another fan suggested, giving a hashtag for “#themainattraction” along with the comment.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

“You look absolutely beautiful, love that outfit,” a commenter wrote with flame emojis.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Rose rocked bodysuit during NXT anniversary

This past Tuesday evening brought the first anniversary of WWE’s NXT 2.0, with many superstars appearing for the event. As one would expect, Rose was there along with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, her allies from the Toxic Attraction group.

Rose seemingly had fans’ support as she spoke about extending her title reign after Jacy and Gigi put themselves over as two-time tag champions with NXT.

While the group was in the ring to speak about their importance to WWE’s NXT, Alba Fyre came to the ring to interrupt their celebration.

Fyre, wielding a red baseball bat, took out Gigi and Jacy before going after the champ and planting her on the mat. As she set up for a move off the corner, Rose luckily got pulled out of the ring by Gig and Jacy. They also retrieved her championship belt.

Based on the above segment, the next opponent to challenge Rose could be Alba Fyre, as Rose tries to continue with her lengthy title reign. However, the champ also had a brief backstage confrontation involving Fallon Henley on Tuesday, so a match between Rose and Henley could be on the way first.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.