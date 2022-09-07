WWE’s Mandy Rose poses nude on vacation with championship belts

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in a backstage interview. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

This past weekend saw WWE superstar Mandy Rose achieve history and add more accomplishments to a professional wrestling resume that already included a lengthy reign as NXT Women’s Champion.

She stepped into the ring with two formidable opponents and overcame the odds, unifying her women’s championship with the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

That gave Rose both belts and made her the undisputed champ. Following a huge win, she decided to step away from NXT for a “well-deserved” break. Part of that may have included some nude sunbathing.

The 32-year-old wrestling star shared a stunning photo on Tuesday as she posed outdoors, seemingly nude on a lounge chair in front of a beautiful pool in a residential setting.

Rose kept the NXT UK Women’s Championship belt covering her top half and her NXT Women’s Championship belt covering her up in the lower region.

The champ’s hair was still in the similar style as it was during her Worlds Collide appearance. In the Instagram post caption, she suggested that Toxic Attraction would take care of things on NXT 2.0 while she enjoyed a break.

“My girls have it covered tonight, while I enjoy a well deserved vacation with my Titles. See you next week at the one year anniversary show! @wwenxt 😎 #UNIFIEDCHAMP,” Rose wrote in her caption.

With her message above, Rose let fans know they wouldn’t see her during the Tuesday, September 6, episode of NXT 2.0, but her Toxic Attraction allies, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, were set to appear.

Rose’s image recreated famous HBK pic

Rose’s image above was also an homage to a former champ and WWE Hall of Famer with whom she now works closely.

The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels famously posed with the WWE Championship belt covering his lower region many years ago. Michaels now runs the NXT shows and works with the talent, including the women’s champion.

“Who did it better,” Rose asked on an Instagram Story slide, which included a fan’s comparison of Rose’s pic with Michaels’ famous image.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Cora Jade, fans react to Mandy Rose nude with belts

Seeing the NXT Women’s Champion posing nude with the belts got plenty of different reactions from fans and even some of her rivals as they commented on Rose’s surprising post. As of this report, the post had over 106,000 Likes and 1,800-plus comments.

“Mandy rose shows off in skimpy IG post,” NXT superstar Cora Jade wrote in the comments.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

“U just broke the internet,” another fan remarked regarding the scorching image Rose shared on Instagram.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Another fan called it “Hands down the best @wwe championship picture ever,” adding that Rose “just blew up the internet.”

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Rose unified championships at Worlds Collide

The reason Rose was able to post the stunning photo of herself enjoying some sunny weather outdoors underneath the two women’s championship belts is due to her big win at Worlds Collide.

The event took this past weekend in Orlando, Florida, just one day after WWE’s Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. The Clash featured multiple championships up for grabs.

At Worlds Collide, several championship unification matches were on the card, including one for the NXT women’s belts. With the NXT UK program ending and NXT Europe set to take over in the future, it was necessary to unify the NXT UK and NXT belts.

Rose had her NXT Women’s Championship on the line in a triple threat match featuring NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport.

Despite having two challenging opponents to contend with, Rose managed to survive the tough battle. She ultimately connected with running knee shots on both of her opponents before collecting the winning pinfall victory.

With the win, Rose unified the two women’s championships. She also extended her NXT Women’s Championship reign. As of this writing, it currently sits at 316 days and counting and ranks amongst the top four all-time NXT Women’s title reigns.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.