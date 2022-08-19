WWE’s Mandy Rose in skimpy bikini for ‘that summer feeling’

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose shared another stunning bikini pic with her followers. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Mandy Rose continues to display some gorgeous bikinis for the summer season, including the two-piece item she showed her fans after her big victory at this past week’s Heatwave.

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion was fresh off a win in her title defense match this past week and, based on her Instagram post, had “that summer feeling.”

In her latest photo, she wore a skimpy green bikini which left little to the imagination as she posed on the sands of a beach. Rose had her hand resting against part of a solid structure, which may have been holding up a boardwalk or pier above her.

“Holding onto that summer feeling,” she wrote in her caption, giving credit to Harry LHGFX Photography for the shot.

She also tagged Australian Swimwear company Kristen Lonie for creating the gorgeous bikini she’s wearing. The company sells one-piece and two-piece swimwear in various colors, prints, and styles.

Based on details from the company’s website, Mandy Rose may be wearing the Army Bikini Top with matching bottoms. As of this report, the top sells for $48.05, with the bottoms selling for prices ranging from $27.16 to $48.05, depending on the style.

Fans react to NXT star’s stunning bikini photo

With over 3.3 million followers, Mandy Rose’s latest Instagram post piqued her fans’ interest as it picked up over 46,000 Likes and 600-plus comments in admiration of the skimpy bikini image.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“You don’t need summer because you are so hot,” one fan wrote, adding multiple flame emojis with the comment.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Another fan let Mandy Rose know that she was “looking amazing as always” in her newest summer photo.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

“You look Stunning @mandysacs 🔥🔥 , congrats on the victory on Tuesday against Zoey Stark,” another individual commented.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Mandy Rose defended title at NXT Heatwave

Earlier in the week, the NXT Women’s Champion was in action as part of NXT Heatwave, a WWE event held in Orlando, Florida, that featured feuds and championship matches.

Rose defended her title against No. 1 contender Zoey Stark, who earned the opportunity with a win at a women’s battle royal several weeks ago.

Despite Stark putting up some serious offense, Rose deviously stole Stark’s leg brace and put it on herself. From there, she delivered a running knee with the brace adding to the impact of her finisher. That allowed for the champ to score a pinfall and retain her title.

Following the match, Mandy Rose cut a promo mentioning all the challengers she’s defeated that attempted to take her championship from her.

“Raquel [Gonzalez], Cora [Jade], Roxanne [Perez], Iyo [Story], Alba [Fyre], Dakota [Kai], Wendy [Choo], and now, Zoey,” she said before asking, “Who’s next?”

The current NXT Women’s Champion has enjoyed quite a reign, and it’s not over yet. As of this writing, Mandy Rose has held the title for the fourth-longest reign in the history of the championship. She’s also within a week of passing the third all-time longest reigning champ, Iyo Sky, formerly Io Shirai.

With that in mind, Rose raises a good question: who will be the next one to try to take down the champ? There are still other contenders waiting in the wings, so it should be interesting to see which woman emerges as her next challenger.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.