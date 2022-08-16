WWE’s Mandy Rose in sizzling swimsuit teases NXT Heatwave match

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is ready to defend her title at Heatwave. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Ahead of a huge match to defend her title, WWE NXT star Mandy Rose reminded fans of the upcoming show by sharing a sizzling swimsuit photo.

The toned and tanned WWE NXT Women’s Champion posed sideways in a bright orange swimsuit on the beach as she rested her hand on a volleyball with a net nearby.

In her pic, Rose also adjusted oversized squarish sunglasses to protect her eyes and wore a matching orange scrunchy to keep her hair in place.

“Bringing all the heat tonight 🔥 #NXTHeatWave,” she wrote in her caption, reminding everyone of the upcoming event’s start time and channel.

Rose also credited Harry LHGFX Photography for the shot, which was one of several she shared from that particular orange swimsuit shoot at the beach in recent weeks.

It was another popular share for the women’s champion, too, as she pulled in over 38,000 Likes and hundreds of comments from fans.