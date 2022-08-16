WWE’s Mandy Rose in sizzling swimsuit teases NXT Heatwave match

Fans react to WWE NXT star’s ‘stunning’ beach shot
Numerous comments flooded Mandy Rose’s latest heat-seeking photo share, with fans showering the WWE NXT Women’s Champion with all sorts of praise.
Sign up for our newsletter!
“Wow stunning beauty 😍🔥😍🔥🔥,” one fan remarked on Mandy Rose’s photo.
Another fan let the NXT Women’s Champion know she looked good in her latest image.
“I’ll be watching tonight,” another commenter said, as more than a few fans were anticipating NXT Heatwave.
Mandy Rose to defend her title at Heatwave
On Tuesday, Mandy Rose was scheduled to face another formidable opponent in the ring for WWE NXT’s special live show, Heatwave.
Rose is part of the championship bouts on the match card, as she will defend against talented challenger Zoey Stark.
Both women cut promos they shared on social media in the past week, with Rose letting everyone know she’s defeated the best of the best during her long reign as champion.
However, Zoey Stark showed confidence in her video, as she seemed ready to take the title away from Rose, who’s been holding it since last October’s Halloween Havoc.
Rose is currently the fourth-longest reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion in the history of the title belt and is 11 days away from taking third place from Io Shirai, now known as Iyo Sky.
Should Mandy Rose win tonight and eventually move into third overall amongst the greats, only former champs Shayna Baszler and Asuka would rank ahead of her with their previous NXT Women’s Championship reigns.
Other matches set for the WWE NXT Heatwave card include Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez, Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Street Fight, and JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE NXT Championship.
WWE NXT Heatwave airs Tuesday, August 16, at 8/7c on USA.