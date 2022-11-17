WWE’s Mandy Rose in sizzling ring gear for NXT match reminds fans of Nikki Bella

WWE NXT star Mandy Rose appears in an Instagram video to show her hair and makeup. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

WWE superstar Mandy Rose looked stunning in her latest match for NXT as she donned eye-catching ring gear for the squared circle.

The NXT Women’s Champion wore a red, black, and white studded sports bra top with several black crisscrossing straps above her chest that connected with metal clasps.

She wore skimpy red latex shorts with a black panel in the middle featuring grommets. Each side of her shorts featured a pair of black crisscrossing laces for a unique look. She also wore red knee pads and black boots for her attire.

Rose completed her look with a backward black and red baseball cap on top of her long flowing locks and, of course, had the shiny unified NXT Women’s Championship belt cinched around her waist.

She went without accessories to the ring, but her makeup looked flawless, as it usually does for the Toxic Attraction leader, with dark eye shadow, eyeliner, and a light shade of lipstick.

Rose shared multiple images of herself wearing the jaw-dropping ring gear, including several photos of herself making her way to the ring and one of her in her match against NXT star Alba Fyre.

“You know you that b***h when you cause all this conversation. #AndStill,” Rose said in her IG post’s caption.

Rose defended her NXT Women’s Championship in a Last Woman Standing match against Alba Fyre on this past Tuesday’s episode of NXT. She won the match, but thanks to an assist.

According to WWE’s report, Isla Dawn returned to NXT and interfered, shoving Fyre from a ladder and sending her crashing down through a table. That allowed Rose to claim the victory and retain her championship.

Fans react to Mandy Rose’s ring gear

After Mandy Rose shared her latest Instagram post, many fans commented that she resembled another woman from WWE’s roster, who has since moved on to other career pursuits: The Bella Twins’ Nikki Bella.

Nikki was known for wearing black and red ring gear and a backward baseball cap when appearing in matches, at ringside, or for other segments in WWE.

“Channeling your inner Nikki Bella, I’m loving it,” one fan wrote, adding several heart-eyed emojis.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Another fan suggested that while many people thought of Nikki Bella with Mandy’s look, they thought of late WWE superstar Ashley Massaro, who also wore a similar style.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

“Wears the hat backwards better than Cora Jade. Champ status all day,” another fan commented on Mandy’s post.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Mandy Rose has line of natural skincare products

While Rose is a busy WWE superstar, she’s also busy with other ventures. That includes a workout program she offers alongside her fiancé Sabatino Piscitelli, her Damandyz Donutz with Sonya Deville, and Amarose skincare products.

According to Amarose’s story, they use “the power of plants and the natural active ingredients they provide” along with scientific research to give better results for skin care. The line of products was Rose’s “solution to keeping her skin clean and healthy while traveling the world.”

Among their products are the Skin Tag Remover Serum, Beauty Boost Cleanser, Awakening Eye Gel, and Boosting Moisturizer. Prices range from $32.99 to $35.99, making them affordable for many consumers.

These products may be part of what keeps Rose looking incredible every time she steps out to the ring for WWE, for her stunning photo shoots, and in her various social media pics.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.